As a Russian immigrant was Iraq and Afghanistan and became a police special forces in the US
Michael Broom – police in San MATEO, near San Francisco. He serves in a special unit to combat money laundering and human trafficking. Michael also founded the organization of Ranger Road, which helps veterans adapt to civilian life.
“I think one of the main challenges facing the police officer is to assist the citizens residing in the territory entrusted to us, to provide them with a safe and comfortable living environment, so they can go to school, to work and to return home knowing that they will be safe”, — said Mikhail Voice of America.
Hereinafter in the first person.
I was born in Almaty, Kazakhstan. When I was a kid, my family moved to Mariupol and from there to Rome. In Rome we lived for about three months. After Rome we moved to America — in Sacramento, California.
With parents and relatives, we speak in Russian. I go to Church and there, too, talking in Russian. But since I live in America and many of my friends are Americans, I find it easier to explain and to communicate in English.
My typical work day starts at 11:40. We work to 23:00-00:00. Every day is different: it all depends on the specific situation. We go to the streets or carry out surveillance in accordance with the current need. This can be anything from human trafficking to obtain drugs or stop the cars full of drugs and firearms. This is what we do, and try to keep everyone happy.
As far as I know, we came to America in 1989. In Sacramento was a Church called Capital Christian Center, they have contributed to our move. We arrived in Sacramento, then everything spun and we started a life here. Looking back, I am very grateful and thankful for everything that happened, because we came with almost nothing except a couple of suitcases with clothes. Helped us to meet people, but in fact we had a lot to do themselves. The father had to work long hours, mom raised us. Gradually saving money and getting to his feet. So, if you’re ready to overcome something, to be somebody in America is possible, if only to work hard and make efforts. In fact, you can become here who you want and do what you want.
My father served in the Russian army, and it’s kind of funny, because I served in the US army. The service I went in 2003. You will not believe it, but I knew virtually nothing about the Rangers, or special forces unit. While serving, I was sent to the combat zone three times: twice to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. These military campaigns was to send into place, the participation in events and the performance of their work. My military career was brilliant: everything was going great, I learned a lot, was in great physical shape.
What I liked in military service — if you have good performance is valued and encouraged. Given all of the above, I was invited to participate in the competition The Best Ranger. This competition is held annually in Fort Bening, Georgia. We won — and it was really cool. I had the opportunity to meet with many high-ranking representatives of the army, a couple of generals. Life was in full swing.
I don’t remember exactly when it happened. Or I was heading back to Fort Louis, or was it after I
won the competition, my unit was still in the war zone they came under fire. A few of our friends are unable to return. They did not survive. It’s hard to realize it until time. It was incredibly hard when we attended ceremonies… Then it is the understanding of what happened. It is difficult, from whatever side you look.
Soon after I left military service and returned to Sacramento where my parents live, and was my home. I knew that I never wanted to be in military service, but didn’t know what I want to do. Some of the veterans there are very great difficulties in adapting, because they start to think: “I returned, unable to do what you want. My companions had not returned. Was it my fault that they’re not around?” It’s very hard. I mean that it can be deadly. Too much free time, alcohol, substance abuse — all of which lead to other problems.
What I was lucky in that I have not had a period of inactivity. Just a week after returning I met with mixed martial arts MMA. One of my friends had a gym, and the fighting. I was invited to see — and it is as if worked the trigger. I thought — Hey, maybe I can do that? I’m in good shape and love to compete. It became a kind of umbrella: something that helped me. I participated in a couple Amateur fights, won them, and then moved into the professional world of mixed martial arts, joined the team and I had the opportunity to compete in 6 professional bouts. I won 4 duels.
Twice or three times a week I do Boxing and dzhiu-dzhitsu in the training process, who pass in the hall in Sacramento to support the physical shape and knowledge of mixed martial arts.
Studying at the police Academy lasted 6 months. As soon as I graduated from the Academy, a recruiter from San MATEO came to us for something like a job fair for cadets and students of the Academy who have not yet got a job. We talked a bit, and I was asked to try to work in the police Department, San MATEO. I had no idea where San MATEO. There I began my training a police officer. Thus began my career in law enforcement.
When you finish the training program, your next step is on patrol. Patrolling police — the most familiar to most people COP. This is normal operation. When someone in America dials 911, the dispatcher notifies the police in the area about what is happening, and the police respond. Or if you are over the speed limit in the city, you can stop, issue a citation or to explain to you why it is important not to exceed the speed limit. The first reactive and provide assistance to civilian — this patrol.
About 4 years ago I had the opportunity to get into the unit to combat crime. This is a special unit in the police Department in San MATEO. We do a lot — essentially doing everything. If you are driving through the streets of San Francisco or other cities, you probably don’t realize that we’re cops, and we won’t notice our unmarked cars, and we are not dressed in police uniforms. In most cases, we wear ordinary clothes. If we work in a specific area, there’s a reason. Someone is selling drugs or involved in illegal activities in the area. We arrive there, observe, blend in. Sometimes, when we approach the objects and show your badge, they see it and run away.
Nowadays so many firearms on the streets is very dangerous. Often there are situations when our people get injured. But such is the nature of our activities. I’d love to take a film crew, but it’s very, very dangerous.
Can’t remember how many years I have served as a patrol when I got the opportunity to join the SWAT team. This group of people is highly trained in various fields and tactics. And if a dangerous situation is unfolding in the city — for example, someone barricaded in a house in the Bank — likely the first to receive a call from a patrol. If it becomes clear that there is a man with a gun, the patrol does not go there. Go SWAT, plan a plan of action, develop it and decide what to do. SWAT connects in the most dangerous situations that can happen in the city.
I’m married, my wife’s name is Ileana Venikova, and we have eight-month-old daughter hazel. The family is wonderful, very important and sensitive topic. Especially in this kind of work, where a high level of stress: the army, the law enforcement agencies. There are days when you go to work and can not go back. The support I get from my wife, is very important. We are a religious people, she prayed for me at work, everything was fine and I returned home safely.
“You’re worried that something might happen, says Ileana in Russian. But I try not to think about it. I
I think he may be looking for the adrenaline rush, but at home he is like a bear.”
“For us police officers, it is important to know that we are loved and needed, that someone is waiting at home,” continues
Michael.
My career in the army was brilliant: I’m safely back, arms and legs intact. I have my own
limitations. Most of those who pass through the unit with a great activity — Afghanistan or Iraq — as a result has some form of disability or PTSD. There are other forms of physical limitations.
I get a lot of emails or requests on Facebook from people who have returned from service in the army. I started
to think what helped me when I left the service? What did I do differently? In fact, I immediately started
wrestling and MMA and went straight to the police. I’ve surrounded myself with good people, was all the time in business that didn’t give me time to sit and sort out in my head my war memories. I’ve been busy. I thought I might be able to get through to these guys and help them?
Thus was born the idea of creating a Ranger Road, our non-profit veterans associations. And we decided that we were going to provide support to veterans of all military areas and help them to get on the right path to be there as soon as this path gets them to open up. In the framework of Ranger Road we hold events and programs that children, with our support, could move forward step by step. They want help but don’t know how to find her. And it’s not those people who will ask about it.
This knowledge helps me to Ranger Road. And instead of asking if help is needed, we try to collect all together, to have a good time, to designate the existing problems and their struggles are beyond the physical limits — and then give them a push in the right direction.
Alejandro double amputee after serving in the army. I periodically come to the gym and spend a session with him to get it in better shape. This helps both to him and me not only physically but also on an emotional level.
“When the veterans start to get bored, sitting at home, emerge psychological problems, says Alejandro Jauregui. — This often leads to alcoholism, addiction. When I met Michael, it happened to me. And here in 2015 I made a parachute jump together with Michael. From that moment I started at the gym and live an active life. And then I started a job, opened a business. It all started with lessons in the hall.”
When you work in law enforcement is more than your direct operations — continues Michael. It is also an investment in the future. Working and patrolling the streets, clearing them and providing a safer environment for their citizens, we are doing this for their children. Hazel will grow up and go to school. She will be on the street — maybe go to eat with friends or to drink coffee. So I want to be sure that the streets are safe, and hazel would be a good environment and conditions in which it will grow.