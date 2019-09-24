As a telephone conversation trump and Zelensky has led to a political scandal in the United States
In the United States rages loud political scandal. On the one hand — the supporters of President trump, with the other his opponents. At what here Ukraine? Briefly explain what is happening — for those who missed it.
Why now all start?
With the fact that trump and Zelensky talked on the phone. The conversation took place in late July, but the focus was only now, writes the BBC.
What did you talk about presidents, it is not known exactly. However, we know that the conversation is very disturbed, one us intelligence officer, who allegedly familiar with all its contents. It was the occasion for an internal investigation into American intelligence agencies.
The American press with reference to own sources writes that during a conversation with Zelensky trump asked him to assist in the investigation in Ukraine against the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden or his son.
Joe Biden is one of the leaders of the Democratic party and considered to be the most likely competitor of trump in the upcoming presidential elections.
Trump’s critics are convinced that the President was persuaded Zelensky to initiate an investigation, so as to hurt the rating of his opponent.
But what is Ukraine, what kind of investigation it can start?
During the presidency of Barack Obama, Joe Biden oversaw the Ukrainian question. At the same time, his son hunter Biden has joined the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
When the state office of public Prosecutor was headed by Viktor Shokin (2015-2016), according to Burisma investigated.
In the end Shokin dismissed from his office, and Joe Biden said that the decision was up to him. Supposedly it was he who insisted on the change of the head of the GPU.
At the time it became an occasion to scandal of the Biden. Opponents suggested that he put pressure on the Ukrainian justice in their own interests — to protect a company that is related to his son.
This incident, write the American media, trump and asked to investigate Zelensky.
What they say side?
Joe Biden called the actions of the President of the United States and the use of his position for electoral purposes “disgusting behaviour” and urged the White house to release the recording of a telephone conversation with Zelensky.
“He used the power and resources of the United States to put pressure on a sovereign country, a partner who is still under the direct attack of Russia”, — reads the statement of Biden.
At the same time, the trump denies the charges and says that opponents are deliberately fanning this story. A conversation with Zelensky he calls “perfect and beautiful routine.”
Trump does not preclude the disclosure of the transcript of his conversation with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, after consultation with him. He declared it to journalists, transfers Focus, citing Voice of America.
Trump promised to think about how his conversation with Zelensky, can be made public.
“We will make a decision about how to publish it (the transcript of the conversation – ed.) to show what we talked about,” said he.
Trump added that he will consult on the issue with Zelensky.
“The problem is that when you talk with foreign leaders, you don’t want them to feel that they should not speak openly. Same with the American President. You want to enable them to Express their opinions, not knowing that every word will be published for the whole world”, – said the President of the United States.
He also said that he knows about listening to his phone calls by many people, including scouts, but he lets me do it.
It is known that the personal lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani in the last months, several times met with Ukrainian officials, in particular, with Yuri Lutsenko and discussed with them the situation with Joe Biden.
However, in an interview, Giuliani contradicted himself. The question “have you asked Ukraine to launch an investigation against Biden?” he said, that’s not true. And to the question”asked you to look at Ukraine to Biden?” replied, “Yes, of course.”
The story managed to comment on the head of the Ukrainian foreign Ministry pristayko, who denied that during a telephone conversation trump pushed Zelensky.