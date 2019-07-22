As a tourist to save money in new York: personal experience and life hacks
I was in new York four times. In total, spent there a month. At first, I thought that this is an extremely expensive city. On the first trip I gave $ 200 for the trip by taxi and the same for two nights in a hotel. New York I liked it, and mindlessly spending money was a pity.
Then I learned to save and not to deny themselves the pleasures, writes Antonida pashinina for Journal.tinkoff.ru. Now I know how to go to museums for free, hearty meal for 4 $ and a ride over the city, not spending on the helicopter 200 $.
Spent on a trip to new York for a week in 2018 — 1205 $
- Ticket — 450 $
- Accommodation — 290 $
- Food — 220 $
- Purchase of $100
- Entertainment — 60 $
- Incidental expenses and Souvenirs — 43 $
- Transport — 42 $
Route
New York- the city that never sleeps. There are thousands of opportunities to have fun. You can ride a cable car directly over the city, catch a Broadway musical, to look at the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex at the American Museum of natural history or ascend to the crown of the statue of Liberty. After visiting new York I feel like I have visited in several countries.
Entertainment in new York expensive. On average, ticket to the Museum or zoo will cost 25 $. But budget travelers know how to save money on entertainment: once a week most of the museums in new York allowed for free or a pay what you want — pay what you wish. This means that guests are call the price. So you can buy a ticket for $ 1-2. Single grace days — each a Museum of his own. Ideal to see everything and to save on tickets is to spend in the city at least a week.
Tickets are pay what you wish are sold only at the box office for cash. Suggest to queue for 15-30 minutes before opening.
The route in new York, I plan on the basis of when the museums allowed free of charge. For example, at the new York Botanical garden are on Wednesday, and in the Museum of the moving image on Friday.
The rest of the day looking at places of interest nearby or explore the surrounding areas. In Harlem you can listen to jazz in SOHO offers trendy galleries and cafes, and in Little Italy they filmed “the Godfather-2”. In Chinatown live visitors from Asia at Brighton beach from Russia. All areas are picturesque and interesting, so I like to walk on them — with a guided tour or without.
Here is a map of the main attractions that can be found in new York for a week.
When to fly
The locals suggest to go to new York early in the fall, spring, early or late summer. In winter it can be too windy and cold. In the summer is hot and humid, and the sun is too aggressive. In 2018 I flew to new York in June. The sun was beating down so that a protective cream is not saved and I burned.
In my opinion, the perfect month for travel in September. I was in new York autumn in 2015 and 2017. The sun was aggressive. The city was warm and pleasant, I walked around in summer dresses.
Visa and insurance
Visa. I got a US visa three times: in 2009, 2010 and 2015. Every time I flew to America one of the problems with visa issuance arose. In 2010, I overstayed stay in the States for a week. When I got my visa in 2015, we honestly talked about it in the questionnaire and explained the situation to the consular officer at the interview. The following visa given for three years.
In 2018, the Consulate in St. Petersburg closed — now to get a visa more difficult. The Embassy works in Moscow, consulates in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok. The fee for a visa is 160 $. The list of required documents listed on the Consulate’s website.
- Bot that announces upcoming dates of interviews at the U.S. Consulate.
The Consulate or Embassy you can’t bring any electronics: phone, charger, headphones. A complete list of prohibited items published on the official website. The problem is that the consulates and the U.S. Embassy has no storage. So the technique is best left at home or with a friend. Otherwise at the last minute will have to give it to unknown people or to bury under a tree.
Insurance. Every trip I buy health insurance. To risk once again don’t want: medicine in America is expensive. Last time insurance for 16 days with a coverage amount of $ 50,000 cost me 2165 ruble ($34).
I take a trip to a small first aid kit: drugs in America is also more expensive, than in Russia. Many drugs and products are sold by prescription only after a medical examination. If you take prescribed pills, then buy them in Russia, and in any case, take the prescription on a medicine, to avoid problems at customs.
Money
To pay in America, I made a dollar a card. So I don’t worry about double conversion and always know exactly how much money will be written off. In America, almost everywhere accept credit cards and have PayPass. I have a normal card with a chip, but most Americans prefer to pay for the purchase via touch.
Cash is also needed. They need to pay in a cafe in Chinatown to buy food and Souvenirs from street vendors, give tips to guides and taxi drivers, to buy tickets some of the categories in the museums. Just in case, better to take about $ 200 cash.
In stores and restaurants, the prices are without taxes — when you purchase you will have to pay more at an 8.875%. Clothes and shoes cost to $ 110, medicine and food are not taxed.
- A calculator for calculating the amount of tax.
Flights
Tickets to USA I’m looking for on the aggregators. Usually buy for six months to travel: closer to the departure date and expensive tickets. Summer tickets for the route Moscow — new York — Moscow cost between 30 000 $ (475 $) and above. In spring and autumn they are cheaper for 60-90 dollars.
I like to buy tickets with a long stopover in Europe. So for the price of one ticket, I visit the two countries. For example, in September of 2017 I flew with an eighteen-hour stopover in Amsterdam. During this time I managed to walk around the city, to spend the night in the hostel and even to visit the Museum.
In most European airports to reach the city need a Schengen visa. I usually have a Finnish Schengen. St Petersburg just to get it: if you have a residence in the city, you don’t even need help with work.
The road from the airport
I always arrive to the airport of a name of John Kennedy, or JFK. The town can be reached in different ways: by underground, bus, Shuttle, ground, train, taxi. Cheaper — by bus. I use Aeroexpress “of AirTran” and the subway, because this method is fast and inexpensive.
“AirTran” is a free train that runs between airport terminals. Travel to the airport free of charge.
- The scheme of location of stations “AirTran”
The end station “AirTrain” at the airport, the Howard Beach and Jamaica. They merged with metro stations, Howard Beach and Sutphin Boulevard & Archer Avenue. If you go or get on them, travel on “Aircrane” getting paid 5 $. Even 2,75 $ will cost a one-time use of metro.
The bus is the cheapest way to get from airport to hotel and Vice versa. The fare is 2,75 $. Buses depart from terminal 5, where “AirTran”. For the input and the output of “AirTran” at this station do not need to pay.
Buses from the airport:
- in Queens Q3 and Q10,
- in Brooklyn — B15
I rode the bus to the airport twice. It was uncomfortable in the way had to make two connections, and baggage I had to carry. On the road I spent about 50 minutes more than if I took the subway and “AirTran”. In my opinion, the bus is suitable for economical and leisurely tourists.
Land train is LIRR from Jamaica station to Manhattan. The prices depend on the Terminus of the route and travel time, during rush hour — expensive. For example, the subway station is Penn Station the ticket will cost 7-10 $. Even 5 $ will have to pay for the “AirTrain”. Journey time — 20 minutes. Schedule and prices are available on the official website.
The Shuttle is a minibus that carry few passengers. They are free and paid. Usually, free shuttles are owned by the hotels near the airport and travel for tourists by appointment.
Paid shuttles similar to the comfortable bus. They can get other passengers to popular hotels. Travel in Shuttle is 7 times more expensive than the bus. For example, the drive of the company “Supershuttle” from the airport to the metro station Penn Station in Manhattan costs 21 $. Still in the $ 2-3 cost tips. Travel recommend reserving in advance online the Shuttle.
- A list of paid shuttles listed on the website of JFK
Housing
A room in a modest hotel new York city costs on average $ 900 per week and above. Room with shared bathroom in the mini-hotel can be found cheaper — for $600.
On Booking.com you need to carefully see the conditions. In some room rates include the city tax of 3.5 $ per night, and does not include sales tax in the amount of 14.75%. Is that not included both tax. In this case, the amount in the check will be significantly higher than indicated on the website.
I save on accommodation, so I live in hostels or rent a room via Airbnb.com. Usually book rooms for three months. In the January — February low season, many hostels lower prices.
Hostels I’m looking for on the websites Hostelworld.com and Hostels.com. Cheaper to live in a multi-bed room, where 2 to 10 beds. Week in the hostel is 200-300 $. Additionally write off the sales tax of 14.75% plus occupancy tax is 3.5 $ per night. This amount adds a check during registration.
As a rule, the fewer people in the room, the more expensive it is. The most expensive option — an individual room or a double room with a double bed. The hostel Q4 is worth 65-75 $ per night per person plus taxes, book work only for two.
In June of 2018 I booked a bed in a eight-bedded room in the hostel Q4 7 nights for 290 $. The price includes taxes. It’s clean, fresh renovation and interesting design, to Manhattan to go just 10 minutes. But the rooms are not the best: no curtains on the beds, enough space. Some guys complained that I can’t sleep because of the noise from Skytrain. But the hostel fun: every week in Q4 karaoke nights, games and comedies.
In September of 2017 I lived in Central Park West Hostel. It is located near Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum. Most rooms are double accommodation is $ 50 per day plus tax.
I recommend to take a trip a little castle. It is useful to close the wardrobe with valuables in the room. In hostels they sell for 4-6 $.
The photos have the impression that the property is made excellent repair. But it turned out that the hostel is old, dirty and shabby, the rooms very tiny but clean enough. I talked to administration and they moved me to a better room, but the cockroaches were there.
On “air-bee-EN-bee” you can find an inexpensive room within 40-70 $ / night. Prices may vary depending on the season. In 2015, I rented a room in a house on Staten island. For two days, I paid 95 $. Room cost 35 $ per day, 15 $ cleaning, $ 10 of services “air-bee-EN-bee”. In 2019 the prices remained at the same level.
The hostess Emma was pleasant and sociable. On the day of my arrival she showed me the house and brought a basket with shampoo, toothbrush and useful things. The room was cozy, but the trip to Manhattan took about an hour. First had to get the train to the ferry, then a ferry to reach the metro and then to go further. I would not recommend staying on Staten island for a long time: these trips are tiring. But for a few days is a great way to relax from the hustle and bustle of new York to explore the island.
In September 2017, I removed half of the room in a house on Hancock street in Brooklyn. For each day of stay paid about $ 25, collection “air-bee-EN-bee” accounted for 8 $. In 2019 housing costs the same. The room I shared with another girl. The beds had covers with locks and valuables I put it in the wardrobe under lock and key.
Owners often Breakfast or offering snacks. The lady of the house on Staten island Emma in the morning, baked banana muffins, boiled eggs, left on the table a jar of oatmeal, raisins and canned pineapple. When I left, she gave me the street food in the container and took money for it.
Many homeowners allow guests to use the kitchen. This is usually spelled out in the rules of the house to “air-bee-EN-bee”. If not, best to check with the owners. In the house on Staten island you can use the microwave and refrigerator to heat water for tea and coffee, but it was impossible to cook. The apartment in Brooklyn, guests were allowed to cook, but it was impossible to use the oven.
To rent a room will appeal to those who want to learn more about the lifestyle of new Yorkers. In America, I lived a businessman, artist, Housewives, the interpreter and the student. Everyone and the house was in its own interest. Emma told me a lot of useful information about the island, the subway, buses and museums. For me, the communication with the owners — and even a way to practice English.
But homeowners are cranky. For example, when I lived in Washington, the hostess is a vegan, asked me not to defile her plates of meat-eating and fish — had to use disposable dishes. With the rules the owners have to put up if you don’t want problems. I was wondering some time to live according to other laws, so such requests, I didn’t care.
Public transport
In new York I use only public transport is inexpensive and convenient. If you’re in town more than three days, immediately buy an unlimited MetroCard “MetroCard” for 7 days. It costs 33 $ and allows unlimited travel on metro, buses and cable car. In fact, the “MetroCard” works as the St. Petersburg “Plantain” or Moscow “Troika” and costs $1.
The card is sold in vending machines and at the cashiers in the metro. In the future it can be recharged at any station.
Metro. The new York subway is the largest in the world by number of stations: their 472. It works around the clock. Navigate the subway is not as difficult as it seems at first glance. The main thing that at hand was a map. I take the paper from the cashier at the station, it is free. If you want the electronic version, you can download on the official website, to choose the route in “Google maps” or use the applications like “Sitemapper”.
The main difference between the new York subway system from the Russian is that on both sides of the same platform, the trains often travel in the same direction. To go in the opposite direction, you need to go to another platform.
- Where it is possible to pay the fare for the 7-day unlimited card “MetroCard”.
In new York two types of trains: Express and local — local. Express trains skip some stations, so traveling faster than the local. To distinguish one from another will help signs, electronic signs and announcements about arriving trains. Sometimes on the same branch trains go to different parts of the city. On the train and the map they are marked with different letters or numbers.
On the map the white dots indicate stations where all trains stop. Black — stop only local trains. Express trains skip these stations. Map metro and bus can be downloaded on the website of the transport company MTA.
At some stations there is no transition between platforms. To take a train which goes in the opposite direction, will have to go outside and enter through another entrance, that is, to pay twice. Such stations can be found on the sign at the entrance. Written on them that stops there only one kind of trains: Uptown only or Downtown only. If it says Uptown train going above the map relative to my station, Downtown below the map.
Even if you have carefully studied the map, you need to read and listen to the ads in the subway. On the loudspeaker often report that the station is temporarily closed and trains have changed the route or does not go. I once spent half an hour at the station and only then noticed the announcement that the train is here today will not stop.
- Changes to metro you can check on the website of the carrier
The subway is dirty. In the ways of trash and puddles a couple of times I saw fatty rats. At the station in the Bronx teenagers shamelessly throwing empty cups on the rails. But eventually I ceased to notice it. Even on platforms is very close, but the trains, on the contrary, the air-conditioning and be comfortable there.
Railroad Staten island. Island Staten island has no subway — it replaces the railroad consists of one line. The ticket is paid for “MetroCard” and costs 2,75 $. Moving from train to metro or bus are free for two hours, the routes listed on the website of the carrier.
If a passenger travels by bus to the railway Staten island, it free another two transfers: first the train and then the subway to Lower Manhattan or buses M5, M20, M15.
Buses. A single ticket costs $ 3, travel on “MetroCard” — 2,75 $. To pay for it, passengers enter through the front door and inserted “MetroCard” or coins into the reader. Sometimes the ticket need to buy in the terminal at the bus stop.
- How to ride buses in new York, manual of the carrier
For “MetroCard” – free to transfer from bus to another bus, from the subway to bus and Vice versa within two hours of the time of payment of the first passage. If the passenger bought a single ticket, he can transfer for free only to another bus. To this end, during the payment you need to ask the transfer driver card, English — transfer.
Stops are rarely announced, so it was hard to navigate. I downloaded the app “Meis-mi” for new York: it shows your location even without Internet connection. So I watched where the food is. For reliability asked for the driver or passengers to tell when it’s my stop, and I always helped.
Cafes and restaurants
On average I was spending on food 15-25 $ per day. But sometimes it came out more. Usually I make Breakfast and occasionally dinner. Dined always in the center: to return to the apartment or hostel through the city uncomfortable. To save on food, I bought food at points of street-food, Chinese cafes and establishments with self-service.
The street food. Despite the fact that wall street is a lot of money, cheap street food. My typical Breakfast kiosk “sky café” — a medium coffee for 1,50 $ and a bagel with cream cheese for 1,50 $. Sweet cakes is 1,25—1,75 $, a small Cup of oatmeal — 2,75 $.
Right on the street there are tables and chairs. There you can leisurely eat Breakfast, watching the serious men in business suits are rushing to the stock exchange.
List of buffets:
- on “Yelpe”,
- on “Foursquare”
- it is cheaper to book in cupboards, tips on Quora.com
Cafe. In new York a huge number of cafes and pizzerias. The cheapest pizza a dollar a piece — sold even in times square. I liked the pizza with artichokes in an “Artichoke-pizza”. The piece is worth 6 $, but the price is justified: I tried this pizza and no other even more.
In a popular cafe “Max Brenner” half chocolate pizza is 10,5 $, a Cup of hot chocolate — the $ 7, salads $ 15, macaroni and cheese — 16 $.
Chinese food in Chinatown — a treasure trove for budget travellers. Many inexpensive restaurants for 4-7 bucks can get you soup, rice or noodles with vegetables and meat or seafood. Some places serve free green tea.
In cafe Mei Li Wah sell delicious sweet buns with meat or pasta Lotus in 1,20 $ for a piece. They are popular among new Yorkers — regulars buy their boxes. Japanese street-food cafe Yaya Tea rice balls with salmon is 2,50 $.
In Chinatown, street vendors sell relatively inexpensive exotic fruits and vegetables. For example, 450 grams of lychee is $ 2, 450 grams of pitaya is about 4-6 $. To find dealers very easy: they sit with boxes of fruit on the street.
Restaurants. Lunch or dinner in the restaurant will cost at least 20 $. For dinner at Emporium Brasil I paid $ 40 with tax and tip. Water in cafes and restaurants serve for free. When I asked the Americans to fill the bottle, and the waiters they never refused.
Tipping in new York is required. They constitute at least 15% of the order in cafes and restaurants. Americans often leave more. If you pay for your food by card, the waiter will give a check, which needs to enter the size of the tip in the Tip column, to specify the total amount with tip and signature. A tip from my card was debited immediately, but within a few days.
In some restaurants service is included in the price of lunch and tips are not expected. This is usually listed on the menu or on the check. If you want to buy dish in the restaurant, but no desire to pay for the service, I recommend to order take away. In the stalls on the street tips are not compulsory, but if you want to encourage chefs, you can throw a few dollars into a special jar near the cash register.
Stores
I buy food in supermarkets, such as Whole Foods. In new York they come across on every corner. This network specializiruetsya organic products without harmful additives and TRANS fats. Back in the “hole foods” sells ready-made food. They need to be folded in a cardboard box and weigh the box office.
These stores are considered expensive. But a meal here is cheaper than in the restaurant and the food is healthier than fast food cafe. 450 grams of salads and hot dishes costs $ 10. A small Cup of soup is $ 4. I took soup and a little bit of everything: baked chicken or pork, mushrooms, broccoli, guacamole. Usually it was paying 11-12 $.
The store has toilets and a dining area with tables and chairs. It is also equipped with stands with microwaves, spoons, forks, napkins, spices, mustard and mayonnaise. Many dining areas have drinking fountains.
Among new Yorkers popular supermarkets Trader Joe’s. Products they are cheaper than the “hole-foods”, but the choice of organic food is less. Here’s what I bought in the “Trader-Joes”:
- Bank peanut butter — 2 $;
- 2 cans tuna — 4 $;
- a bunch of asparagus — 2 $;
- four banana — 1 $.
On the last trip I bought Breakfast a liter of almond milk for 1.99 $, a bottle of yogurt for $ 2.99, cereal for 4,39 $ and a piece of cheddar cheese for 3.99 $. A pack of tea bags they brought from Russia. That lasted for five days, one homemade Breakfast was worth about 2.7 $.
With him I always took a thermos of tea, coffee or water. To replenish the water always be drinking fountains in parks, museums and big stores. As a snack I bought fruits: packing of strawberries for 3.99 $, a pack of dried cranberries for 2,49 $, four banana for 0,76 $, a pound of lychees for $ 2. It allowed me to eat healthy food and save about $ 10 a day.
Sometimes I cooked dinner. The hostel baked in the oven chicken and ate it with tomatoes, boiled asparagus and a sandwich with guacamole — enough for three dinners and one lunch. The cost of each was about 5 $.
Museums and parks
American Museum of natural history. The ticket costs 23 $, it includes a standard exposure. Ticket with a visit to additional shows and exhibits will cost 33 $. For example, in September 2018, you can watch a space show about the history of the Universe. Paid exhibitions are constantly changing.
- The ticket can be purchased at the website of the American Museum of natural history
The option “pay what you want” is valid every day at any time. The ticket for $ 1-2, you can see the main attractions: dinosaur skeletons, a 28-foot model of a blue whale, the skeleton of the Australopithecus Lucy and dioramas — the composition of stuffed animals. I went to the Museum the ticket for a dollar and spent the whole day there: with so much to see. An hour before closing the Museum was free for.
In the Museum of modern art, masterpieces of painting of the 20th century: one of the versions of “the Dance” by Matisse, “the Persistence of memory” by Dali, Monet’s Water lilies. In the Museum a great number of works of modern art. Some installations I was frankly shocked, for example a bath filled with bubbling mud.
On ordinary days, the entrance is $ 25. Friday from 16:00 to 20:00 admission is free. If you have time, during this time, you can visit the cinema at the Museum. They show classic, Arthouse and films of young Directors. Free ticket give at the checkout. Schedule better to check in advance on the website of MOMA. It’s great that it’s a movie without popcorn: eat and drink in the cinema is not accepted.
The Metropolitan Museum or MET. For a visit to the MET will have to pay full price — 25 $. But it’s worth it: this is one of the largest art museums in the world. It contains masterpieces from around the world, European paintings, medieval art, and more.
In the Museum you can join the excursion for free which are held by employees. I recommend to visit tour devoted to the gems of the collection. Each guide your route and a list of the main masterpieces.
- Tours MET
- Tours in Russian language
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum — an unusual Museum of modern art. Visitors climb to the top floor of building by Elevator, and then down the winding staircase.
The ticket costs 25 $. On Saturday from 17:00 to 19:45 at the ticket office you can buy a ticket for any price at the request of the visitor. Workers are cash only.
The 9/11 Museum dedicated to the September 11 attacks. Among the exhibits — the crumpled fire truck that was working on the scene, the last column of the world trade center and belongings of the victims. In the interactive hall displays portraits and biographies of the victims of the terrorist attack. Being in this Museum is not easy — some can’t hold back the tears. The ticket costs 26 $. On Tuesdays from 17:00 entrance is free.
In the Museum of the moving image tell you about the cinematography, the special effects and videoblogging. Here you can see unusual exhibits from famous movies, for example the sweater of Freddy Krueger or the mask from the movie. The entrance ticket costs $ 15. Every Friday from 16:00 to 20:00 admission is free.
Entertainment
Tours. I like to see new York through the eyes of local residents. For this I go on trips organized by the organization of Free Tours by Foot. With them I visited Harlem, Chinatown, Little Italy, SOHO, walking through Central Park, night city, became acquainted with the ghosts of the Brooklyn bridge and visited the food tours.
Tours are free, but participants pay the guide a tip. This is usually around $ 10. To book a place in advance. I recommend a tour of the night city. And for those who want to see everything at once and not afraid of much walking, eating tour “of new York in one day”. It lasts six hours and passes you through the famous districts with lunch at the market in Chelsea. After the tour, very tired, but it’s worth it: thanks to the tour I saw how the contrast of the city. The guide drew attention to the different details that during a solo walk, I would not have seen.
A viewing platform. Many tourists ascend the Empire state building. The ticket for the 86th floor observation deck will cost 37 to 39 $ depending on the season. To visit the 102nd floor, you will have to pay 57-63 $.
The observation deck is also on the seventieth floor of Rockefeller center. The ticket including taxes is around $ 40. About the same cost of the ticket on the platform of One World Observatory. An Elevator takes visitors to the 102nd floor for 47 seconds.
I was in the Empire state in 2009. It’s a memorable spectacle, but year after year, the ticket price increases. You can not spend money on the observation deck, and instead buy a cocktail or glass of champagne in the bar with panoramic views.
The statue of Liberty is on Liberty island. The ticket on the official website of the seller Statue Cruises is 18,5 $. Still it is possible to get to Ellis island where the immigration Museum. The ticket price includes the trip on the ferry to the Islands and back and a visit to the Museum with audio guide.
If you buy a ticket a month before the trip, for the same 18,5 $, you can still book and a visit to the pedestal of the statue. It houses the Museum of the history of the symbol of new York city. Three months before you travel you can buy a ticket with access to the statue’s crown. It is more expensive than usual for just 3 $. To have to walk up the spiral staircase is a challenge for hardy. I was only in the pedestal.
When boarding the ferry is inspected, as in the plane. Dual screening awaits those who booked the visit to the pedestal or crown. Metal objects, food and drinks to bring in the statue is impossible. Will have to throw it away or leave it in the Luggage storage. I was with a metal thermos for storage in the camera I paid 2 $. The water did not have to buy: on both Islands and in museums there are drinking fountains.
The statue of Liberty is made of copper. But the metal has oxidized, and it turned green. There is a version that the face of the statue is the face of the mother of the author of the monument sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi. The statue of Liberty wears sandals 879 size by American standards.
Bronski zoo — the largest in the United States: it occupies 107 acres. The zoo is home to more than 6 thousand animals. Here for the first time in America freed the animals from their cages and placed in outdoor enclosures.
The zoo consists of thematic zones, each of which are different animals: “African plains”, “Forest gorillas of the Congo”, a butterfly garden and “wild Asia.” Not everyone is able to get around the zoo on foot, so traveled through the territory of the Shuttle is a special bus, which carries tourists.
The Total Experience ticket for 36,95 $ gives the opportunity to visit all areas and attractions the zoo and to ride the Shuttle. It can be paid in cash or by the zoo. The General Admission tickets for 22,95 $ provides access to the main exhibits and only sold at the box office. It is possible to watch birds, reptiles, lions and rhinos. On Wednesdays, the ticket General Admission is free, but the zoo asks visitors to donate some money. Access to the other thematic zones and a ticket for the Shuttle will have to buy each ticket costs 6 $.
- The map of the zoo
I was at the zoo on Wednesday. Looked at pink flamingos, herons and giraffes, then bought a ticket for $ 6 and rode the monorail in the area of “wild Asia”. He laid on top as a surface metro: the only way to see some animals. Look at the animals from the monorail is more fun than walking around the enclosure. In 20 minutes I saw elephant, Rhino, tiger and other wild animals of Asia. Booths monorail built so that visitors saw everything in front of him.
The new York Botanical garden in the Bronx is a huge forest inhabited by birds, hares and squirrels. There you can find fancy dwarf trees, giant Sequoia rose garden where from may to October bloom 650 types of roses. In the Botanical gardens conduct free guided tours and yoga classes. Tour schedule is on the website.
Visit on weekdays is 23 $ on weekends — 28 $. The ticket gives access to all the pavilions of the garden. All day Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday the entrance to the Park is free. A surcharge charge for entrance into the Conservatory, riding on a tour bus and visiting exhibitions.
Cable car and ferries
Cable car. Popular entertainment in new York — riding in a helicopter. Budget tourist you can forget about it: flight costs 200 $. Inexpensive ride over the city by cable car to Roosevelt island. The trip is paid for “MetroCard”, shuttles come every 7-15 minutes.
- The website of the cableway
- The entrance to the cable car station is located on second Avenue, between 59th and 60th streets.
Water cruise costs from $ 20 and above. For 2,75 $ you can ride on the new York ferry. It’s a public transport that passes through the East river. At the ferry a few routes to wall street with stops. On Board sold food and drinks, there are outlets for charging equipment.
Another option is water walking — free ferry to Staten island. In the path offers views of the Manhattan skyline and statue of Liberty. The ferry departs from the Whitehall terminal. Nearest metro station — South Ferry.
Show
Broadway — theatre district new York. Without watching the musical experience of visiting the city it seems to me incomplete. Visit the musicals “Chicago” and “phantom of the Opera” will cost an average of 40-200 $, the price of “Evil” and “the lion King” starts at about $ 100. The cheapest tickets are sold out instantly.
Unsold tickets for musicals sell at the offices of the organization TKTS discount 20-50%. Ticket offices are located directly behind the stairs on times square. At TKTS you can buy tickets only on the day of the show. In 2015, I bought a ticket for the musical “Chicago” for 71,50 $. On the ticket it was written that the discount was 50% of the initial value.
The organizers of “Wicked” conduct a lottery among the audience. A standard ticket for a good seat costs about $ 150, and lottery winners can buy it for just $ 30. To do this, go to the theater “Gershwin” two and a half hours before the performance, write the name and give it to the employee. A theater worker will collect leaves with the names of all the participants in the lottery, will throw in a hat, and then pull the names of the lucky ones. In total there are 26 places you can buy the ticket only in cash. I won in the lottery in 2017.
- Tickets for some of the musicals playing on the “Todaytitle” or “Podadera”.
Remember
- From JFK airport you can reach the city on the “AirTrain” and the metro. It’s faster than the bus and cheaper than the Shuttle.
- Buy an unlimited MetroCard “MetroCard” for the week: it’s cheaper than buying single tickets. “MetroCard” is valid on buses, metro and cable car.
- Almost every Museum can be visited for free or for donations. Plan your visits — and visit museums for free or for a few dollars special hours.
- Don’t ignore street food and explore Chinatown: it is tasty and cheap. If you take away food at the restaurants can not pay a tip.
- In new York the water from the tap is safe to drink. Water in a bottle can gain from drinking fountains. Are there museums, parks, shops.
- To save the show, you can buy tickets at the box office or TKTS to participate in the sweepstakes.
- All the expensive tourist attractions, you can replace the cheap counterparts. For example, budget tourists ride past the statue of Liberty on the free ferry, and not on an expensive boat.