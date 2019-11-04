As a Ukrainian family in Ohio feeds American homemade sausage
America is a country that has found a place literally all peoples of the world. Along with its culture and traditions they brought here and their kitchen. Immigrants go for the taste of childhood in the shops of their countrymen. In Ohio, where the first Ukrainians settled in the late 19th century, there are many Ukrainian shops. Residents of the city of Parma go for Ukrainian food and cooked in the place smoked sausage in the store family by the name of Fat.
“Natural sausages, cooked to a secret recipe, sweet pasties, Sizzling in the oil, giant potato pancakes and flavorful baked meat — in the Ukrainian butcher shop “state MITS” cook an incredibly tasty snacks,” says Maria Prus for Voice of America.
The business is owned by a family by the name of Fat. In the 70 years the store was founded by the Ukrainian immigrant Yuri Fat and directed it with his wife. Now in charge of the Affairs of their youngest son.
“They ran this business together for about 10 years, from 1980 until 1990, until my father died. After that, the mother of 13 years did everything from accounting to customer service. And over time it became difficult: she had four children, and she kept family and business. So I decided to sell it. I was 17 years old. She told me that the buyer is already there, but gave me the opportunity to try it. I told her: “don’t sell, store, give me a chance, and we can manage it together,” says the owner of a butcher shop “State Meats,” George Bacon.
16 years later the store is thriving. George is perfectly aware of every aspect of this business. In particular, with regard to smoked sausages — a feature “state of MITS”. Moreover, he develops recipes father.
“I took control into my own hands when I was 17 years old. I was recording the recipes of the father, he left, and a General idea of the product. But many secrets of cooking he obviously took with him. My father died when I was five. So I had a lot to learn from the very beginning,” recalls George.
“I have attended several courses on smoked meat himself conducted his own research, experiments, studied the whole science behind cooking meat — as well as for baking cakes. Need to know when and what to add, how long to mix, and a lot of it I developed myself — something that satisfies the tastes of my customers,” says the shop owner.
First, grind the meat, add the spices and stir well. Then stuffed. Technology, equipment, time-tested.
“This is a machine that allows you to stuff the guts. The bottom is the piston, which pushes the meat up. Everything moves air. This unit is built somewhere in the 1920-ies. And he’s still good,” says George.
Stuffed sausage only in the natural casing. The process looks simple. But without the skills to reproduce the precise movements could be quite difficult.
Further — the most fragrant stage, Smoking on gas and charcoal.
George shows one of the smokehouses.
“Sausages are smoked for 5-6 hours. Here is it the 115 pounds of sausage,” he says.
Sausages are made from fresh, not frozen pork, add pepper, garlic, salt and other spices. However, how much meat should be mixed, in what proportions and when to add the seasoning — a commercial secret. So of the 11 people who work in “state of MITS”, sausage made only George with only one assistant.
“If you want to keep secret — it is not necessary to share with everyone,” says the shop owner.
Only here daily produce up to 200 kilograms of sausages of several types. And for the holidays this number can reach 900 pounds per day. Sell them not only in place but also put in 5 grocery stores, 5 restaurants, in churches and in various festivals. Therefore, quality control is enhanced.
“We check daily the Department of agriculture of Ohio, says George. — They come and check the temperature on all stages of production, compliance with sanitary norms. Because we sell products to many places in large amounts, so you need to be sure that everything is done correctly. The inspector comes in several times a week at 8 am to make sure everything is clean before production starts, other days it comes in the middle of the day, in 10-11, to see that the correct temperatures and steps of the process, whether we adhere to Federal regulations. Sometimes it appears after lunch, checking my if we are the hands correct soap, observing the sanitary norms”.
7 years ago, the family realized another long-held dream and opened a shop near the bistro, which serves your favorite Ukrainian dishes: borshch, chops, pancakes, pasties.
George said that the Americans also love their kitchen: “a Lot of our buyers are Ukrainians, about 50%. The rest — Americans, poles, Russians, Lithuanians, Hungarians, Slovenians come from all over Eastern Europe.”
George is constantly sending buyers a sausage in the other States by mail, so in the future he wants to open the same butcher shop in new York and Chicago, where, as in Ohio, is also home to a large Ukrainian community.