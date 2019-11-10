As a Ukrainian found the skeleton, which over the years did not give rest to the Nazis and the Communists
For 90 years, archaeologists are trying to determine whose skeleton was found in the Prague castle. These, Dating from the X century human remains in 1928 discovered by Ukrainian archaeologist Ivan Borkovsky. The remains of these haunted as the Nazis and the Communists — both those, and others tried to interpret them in their ideological paradigm.
Attempts to clearly establish the ethnicity of the millennial remains probably say more about us than about the former owner of the skeleton, notes the BBC.
He lies, his head turned to the left and the right hand rests on the hilt of the iron sword. Two daggers lie near the left — like he’s going to reach them with your fingertips.
The elbow is a subject that could be a razor or a flint — medieval lighter, indicating the high status of the owner.
At his feet lie the remains of the wooden bucket (it looks like the ones the Vikings used for ceremonial drink) and iron axe.
But most of all attracts the eye of a military sword. Almost a meter long, he still has not lost the grandeur and beauty, though, and had lain under the earth for a thousand years.
Viking is it?
“The sword is very high quality, made probably in Western Europe”, says Jan Vrolijk, lecturer of archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences.
These swords were the Vikings in Northern Europe, on the territory of modern Germany and England, as well as in Central Europe. However, they were used not only they.
“Consequently, his weapons and implements mostly the same as the Vikings, or at least very similar. And his nationality is still in question,” adds Mr. Frolic.
This question has intrigued and perplexed historians since 1928, when the Ukrainian archaeologist Ivan Borkovsky unearthed at Prague castle the remains.
Borkowski, who emigrated to the Czech Republic in the result of the revolutionary events in the Russian Empire, supervised the excavations. However, he was only the assistant Director of the archaeology Department at the Czech National Museum, and he was not allowed to publish their own conclusions.
From the Nazis to the Communists
When in 1939 Prague was occupied by the Nazis, they quickly supported the version with the “Viking”, because it fits in their narrative of racial purity.
In the end, the Vikings were Scandinavians, that is, the Germans. This coincidence proved to be very useful for kupanskoe propaganda, because it supposedly was confirmed by Hitler’s idea that the German race is only regaining the lands which anciently belonged to her by right.
Under the threat of deportation to a concentration camp Borkowski forced to work for Nazi science. In its scientific potential, made substantial edits and published to support the historical claims of the Germans.
Immediately after the war, Prague was hit by no less than the forcible influence of the Soviet Union. Borkowski was again forced to change direction — to abandon the idea of Viking.
He quickly brushed the dust off the theory of his former boss: if the skeleton actually belonged to the noble representative of the ancient Slavic přemyslid dynasty, which ruled Bohemia for more than four centuries, until 1306.
The scientist managed to stave off a new threat, this time the camps of the GULAG.
Who is this man?
Modern archaeologists, including Ian Frolik, have the freedom to be guided by objective science, not ideology.
“We know that he was not born in Bohemia,” says Vrolijk explains that the analysis of radioactive strontium isotopes from the teeth of the warrior proves he grew up in the North of Europe, most likely on the South coast of the Baltic sea or Denmark.
And it was from there the Vikings, isn’t it?
“Yes, but the fact that he was born in the Baltic region, does not automatically mean that he was a Viking. In those days the southern coast of the Baltic sea was home to Slavic tribes, and for the Baltic and for others.
He believes that a warrior from the North (dead of unknown causes approximately 50 years) came to Prague at a young age and entered the service in the Suite or to Borivoy I, the first Duke of Bohemia and founder of the přemyslid dynasty, or his eldest son and heir, Spytihnev I.
Przemyslowych established Prague castle as the Bohemian capital of the young state. The fact that the warrior is buried right in the center of the castle, suggests that he was an extraordinary man.
Looking at the skeleton of the unknown warrior in a glass case, which now stands in the cool basement corridor of the old Royal Palace, it’s hard not to think about the same question, the answer to which we’ll never know for sure. Who was this man is a redhead by birth, the owner of the sword of the Viking, a noble servant of the Bohemian princes?
“We know that modern people can identify themselves in different ways depending on the situation. It was the same in the past,” says Professor Nicholas Saunders, an expert on military history of the twentieth century, archaeology and anthropology from Bristol University.
Recently, Professor Saunders has published an article about this skeleton in the journal Antiquity, in collaboration with Dr. Frolic and Professor Heidi Walker, an archaeologist from the University of Helsinki, who is currently working on a DNA analysis that may partially clarify the ethnic identity of the warrior. Partially, but not completely.
“A motley collection of things in the property of this man, perhaps symbolizing its multi-faceted personality. It is hardly possible definitely to say, Viking or Slav,” says Professor Saunders.
“People write his biography, adapting to where they are in space and time. And this man obviously used to play a major role in your environment — if not the most important”.
In other words, his clothes reflect his life.