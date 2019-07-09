As a weak immigration laws allow murderers and sadists to obtain asylum in the United States
It could be your Uber driver or security guard at the local airport. An elderly man living next door, or the ice cream man. They arrived in the United States from all corners of the globe — Somalia, Rwanda, El Salvador, the Balkans, Germany, and Iraq — claiming that they are persecuted. In fact, they were the persecutors, writes Fox News.
For decades, the war criminals were living together with those whom they tortured or who was hunting. Under the guise of refugees they were looking for a new life in America. Authorities gradually make efforts to expose and punish as many of these hidden criminals, and also ensure that none of them found safe haven in the United States.
“The survivors want the same thing — that the proper procedure has become a known truth,” said Fox News Dixon of Osburn, Executive Director of the Center for justice and accountability.
Just over a month ago, in a civil case, stand for nonprofit organization CJA, located in San Francisco, the American jury came to the conclusion that the native of Somalia Yusuf Abdi Ali was tortured at least one refugee who now lives in the United States. Ali then served as commander of the national army in the civil war in Somalia in the late 1980-ies, and then fled to the United States. Until their trial, Ali worked as a taxi driver in Uber and Lyft in Virginia. I wonder what driver he worked while he was on administrative leave at the previous posts of security guard at DULLES international airport near Washington. On administrative leave he was sent after the filing against him of the second claim.
The jury awarded the victim nearly $500,000 as compensation on the claim of the CJA.
It was the third victory in CJA cases against those who have committed shocking human rights violations, since the 90-ies in Somalia. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. In fact, much more war criminals lurk and work within the United States, received in the country of asylum.
CJA has successfully represented in court the interests of 45 Cambodian Americans, accusing high-ranking officials responsible for carrying out mass genocides, famine and other atrocities in the 1970’s under the repressive regime of the Communist party of Kampuchea. And after the Bosnian war CJA on behalf of victims of torture — ensured the conviction of Nikola vuković, who was able to enter the United States as a refugee and live a quiet life in Atlanta before he was accused that he was tortured by their Muslim neighbors in the midst of conflict.
In April 2019, ten years after a brutal civil war in Sri Lanka against the former head of the defense Ministry, and at that time already a US citizen, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has filed a lawsuit. He is accused of murder and torture. The representative Gotabaya consistently denied the allegations and considered them “politically motivated.” Since then, man has taken steps to renounce his American citizenship.
The chief Prosecutor is the Centre for combating offences associated with human rights violations (HRVWCC), which was established by the Immigration and customs control US more than ten years ago. The centre is managed by the internal security Service. Due to the interagency approach and growing team of about 50 analysts, researchers, lawyers and investigators operating in different geographical regions of the world, HRVWCC constantly pursue investigations against persons residing in the United States, or American citizens abroad who are suspected of serious human rights violations, including genocide, torture and war crimes.
“When conflicts occur, the perpetrators are refugees or displaced persons. Sometimes we can figure it out pretty quickly, and sometimes require ten or fifteen years, someone came to us and said, “This guy did this in my country,” — said in an interview with Fox News chief HRVWCC mark Shaffer.
Since 2003, ICE has arrested more than 415 people for violations of human rights in accordance with criminal or immigration laws. As it became known to Fox News, during that same 16-year period, ICE obtained deportation orders and physically expelled more than 900 violators of human rights (whose only fault was set or it was reported about suspicion) and contributed to the departure of 152 people from the United States.
HRVWCC prevented the entry of more than 300 perpetrators of human rights violations and suspected war crimes.
Currently, HSI is supporting more than 170 active investigations against suspected violators of human rights, and also checks for more than 1,600 reports of possible human rights violators who enter the United States.
Where possible, HRVWCC merged with the Department of justice to conduct criminal persecution with genocide, torture, war crimes, and recruitment or use of child soldiers. But most of the authorities are instead forced to turn to the immigration Law and nationality and use of administrative allegations of fraud in the immigration to deport criminals and human rights violators from the United States.
“We use ‘al Capone method’ to try to achieve justice,” explained Mona Ragheb, senior adviser to DHS.
In one case, a 47-year-old Rwandan Jean Leonard of Tigana was sentenced to at least eight years in prison for lying about the role he played in the genocide in the country in 1994 in order to obtain asylum in the United States.
Meanwhile, Ilya Josipovic, who in 2003 he settled as a refugee with his family in Ohio, waving from any previous military service, 12 years later was accused of war crimes. ICE agents took him back to Bosnia in 2017.
In the same year 73-year-old resident of the state of Delaware Mohammed Diabate was convicted for concealing his past life as a war criminal in Liberia during the conflict in the 1990-ies. But in 2014 two ex-members of the organization accused of violating the human rights of the native of Lebanon, Mahmoud Bazzi, who in 1993 came to the US on a foreign passport, and then got a valid green card and founded a company to manufacture ice cream in Michigan. He was convicted and deported.
Even Nazi war criminals in the United States was in the shade in recent decades.
Described as the last Nazi war criminal in America, Aciv paly, who served as a guard in a concentration camp and trained other Nazi war criminals who arrived in the U.S. four years after the end of the Second world war as a “farmer”, and later received citizenship. When his dark past surfaced, decades later, the char is finally deprived of citizenship. This happened in 2003, but only last year, at the insistence of President trump, the 95-year-old man was deported to Germany.
Prior to this case study, conducted HRVWCC, prepared the ground for the deprivation of American citizenship of the concentration camp guard John Demjanjuk. In 2009 he took an American passport and sent him to Munich for trial. In addition, a naturalized American citizen in Massachusetts Aleksandras Lileikis, who was the chief Nazi officer, was stripped of his U.S. citizenship after decades of living in America, after which he was deported to his native Lithuania.
HRVWCC team is also working to ensure that human rights violators will be denied entry into the US in the future, what they call “preventative mission.”
“This is a team of experts in exploration, which spetsializiruyutsya on a specific world region or a particular conflict. Usually the information that we collect is sufficient to prevent the entry of persons involved in the United States,” said Shaffer.