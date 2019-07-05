As America celebrated independence Day. PHOTO. VIDEO
This year the celebration was organized with special attention to the armed forces of the country.
The United States on Thursday celebrated independence Day. In this day, throughout the country the country is traditionally held fireworks, concerts, picnics and family festivities. Contrary to tradition, this year at one of the events was a speech by President Donald trump says “Voice of America”.
Holiday celebrated on 4 July, on the adoption of the Declaration of independence from great Britain in 1776. On this day in Washington attracts hundreds of thousands of people to watch the concert and fireworks on the National Mall.
This year trump announced an additional event called “salute to America,” designed to stress the military power of the country. In the event trump gave a speech on the steps of the Lincoln memorial.
Early Thursday morning, the President congratulated the Americans with a holiday in his Twitter: “Happy fourth of July!”
A large part of the speech, the President devoted the history of the country and the Armed forces of the United States. The President also mentioned all five types of troops, which are part of the armed forces.
“For the past more than 65 years of the air force all of our enemies are unable to kill a single American soldier from the air. This is because the heavens belong to the United States of America!” the President said, opening one of the most spectacular stages of the holiday – the parade of aircraft.
The event was attended by senior representatives of the defense Ministry, including the acting Deputy of the U.S. Army, the Secretary of the Navy, acting Secretary of the air force, Deputy chief of Command for the development of combat operations of the marine Corps and the commander of the Coast guard.
In addition, according to DoD, the White house gave 5,000 tickets to the event, other military personnel and their families.
Trump’s speech at the city festival, which is held annually on the National Mall – the retreat from long tradition. All predecessors of the current President, and himself in 2017 and 2018 congratulated the Americans on independence Day from the White house.
After the President’s speech, the celebration continued with a traditional concert at the Capitol building at the opposite end of the National Mall. After dark all the States sounded celebratory fireworks.
Washington
In Washington, the fireworks lasted 35 minutes.
New York
San Francisco
In San Francisco due to fog, the fireworks kinda lost its charm.