As artificial intelligence threatens human rights
Artificial intelligence makes our life easier and more comfortable. But he, rather, uses of them are a threat to our rights and freedoms. Anyway, sure Professor, Central European University Kameran Ashraf.
THE REVERSE SIDE OF PROGRESS. Back in the 1970-ies, when even the word “Internet” had not yet been invented, radical philosopher Herbert Marcuse predicted the emergence of certain new technologies, can change the world. On the one hand, they open new prospects for freedom, but will create new forms of exclusion and will give the government and corporations new mechanisms of control over people.
The thinker laughed. But today his prophecy seem to have been carried out. Professor Kameran Ashraf founded the movement Access Now, which works to protect the rights and freedoms of people in the digital age. He says that technology can serve the cause of freedom and democracy. For example, they can be used to distribute information that the government would prefer to hide. But the same technologies bear in themselves and a threat to freedom and democracy.
UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF. We have become accustomed to the fact that social media is analyze our network activity and on the basis of our interests, we offer certain products or events. It may seem harmless, or even convenient. However, the information collected about you through social network, can use to the detriment of your interests, if not for criminal purposes. In any case, such collection can be regarded as an infringement of the right to privacy and inviolability of personal life.