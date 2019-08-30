As artificial intelligence threatens human rights
Artificial intelligence makes our life easier and more comfortable. But he, rather, uses of them are a threat to our rights and freedoms. Anyway, sure Professor, Central European University Kameran Ashraf.
THE REVERSE SIDE OF PROGRESS. Back in the 1970-ies, when even the word “Internet” had not yet been invented, radical philosopher Herbert Marcuse predicted the emergence of certain new technologies, can change the world. On the one hand, they open new prospects for freedom, but will create new forms of exclusion and will give the government and corporations new mechanisms of control over people.
The thinker laughed. But today his prophecy seem to have been carried out. Professor Kameran Ashraf founded the movement Access Now, which works to protect the rights and freedoms of people in the digital age. He says that technology can serve the cause of freedom and democracy. For example, they can be used to distribute information that the government would prefer to hide. But the same technologies bear in themselves and a threat to freedom and democracy.
UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF. We have become accustomed to the fact that social media is analyze our network activity and on the basis of our interests, we offer certain products or events. It may seem harmless, or even convenient. However, the information collected about you through social network, can use to the detriment of your interests, if not for criminal purposes. In any case, such collection can be regarded as an infringement of the right to privacy and inviolability of personal life.
THE POWER OF STEREOTYPES. Computer programs and algorithms are now able to diagnose patients and determine whether to give the person a Bank loan. And in New Orleans (USA) police are using artificial intelligence to determine in which districts have to send out more patrols to prevent crime. However, as it turned out, the program sends more patrols in neighborhoods with African Americans – just because it’s programmed algorithm. Something similar showed up in corporations Amazon, which uses artificial intelligence to find employees. It turned out that, for example, from a man named Gerald chances to get a job more than a man named Cameron. Such cases could be called discrimination.
IN ITS OWN JUICE. The algorithms of Facebook and Instagram to include your news feed in the first place, news, and posts from people like you on different grounds – by profession, nationality or political views. For example, if you shared a few posts criticizing the current President, then gradually in your feed will appear more and more news of the opposition character. Also work and search engines. They analyze your location and search history and will show you only the information that agrees with your preferences.
All this creates the effect that the Internet activist Eli of Pariser called “bubble filters”. We have enclosed ourselves in the circle of their own kind, we begin to assume that our views and opinions – it is the views and opinions of the majority, and not just learn about new ideas and other important information.
The effect of the “bubble filter” leads to reluctance and inability to listen to someone else’s opinion. Therefore, users of social networks are increasingly complaining about political positions contrary to their views. As a result, the algorithm begins to perceive such content as offensive to others and less to show it. Thereby limiting the right to freedom of expression.
WHAT TO DO? All of the above has nothing to do with the “rise of the machines”, which frightened us authors of science fiction movies of the past. Artificial intelligence is just a set of rules that is created by people.
According to Camerana of Ashraf, the development of artificial intelligence should be more diverse, that did not work so that several people lay in the algorithm, only its presentation and ideas. In addition, new laws and regulations that will govern digital technology. Finally, the algorithms should become more transparent for the users: we need to understand how they work.