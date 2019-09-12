As at home to remove stretch marks on stomach, Breasts and thighs
Bring the skin in order to help home methods that are available to everyone.
Abdominal plastic surgery, mesotherapy, photopigmentation, and ultrasound therapy – these words are probably known women who decided to fight the stretch marks. These beauty treatments are conducted by specialists in clinics and beauty salons. Each of these methods in its effective and is applied depending on individual preferences and age of problem areas.
But there are options to solve this problem, without leaving home. Please note, the sooner you start working with the stretch marks, the better the effect.
Primarily useful for regular skin care. You must provide it with vitamins A, C and E, which can be bought at your local pharmacy. And collagen will improve the elasticity of your skin. Do not be lazy to do a daily massage with oils of rosemary, bergamot, wild rose and almond. These methods will help to prevent the appearance of stretch marks.
If they have recently formed, take a Cup of sugar, mix it with a glass of salt and pour in the mixture half a Cup of vegetable oil. This scrub massage problem areas in the bath or shower. After bathing, use a nourishing cream. With regular daily care during the month the problems will go away.
Another way to combat stretch marks moved into our house from beauty salons body wrap with algae spirulina. He copes with fresh blemishes. Algae can be bought in the pharmacy, apply the pasty mass to the body and to lie down for an hour under the blanket. After ten treatments, the stretch marks will go away.
These methods can be used not only after pregnancy. Stretch marks can also occur in people who overdo with diets and athletes, and even adolescents in periods of rapid growth. Keep the beauty care of your skin.