As breast cancer is detected and treated
A lot of women suffering from breast cancer. As recognized cancer, how it progresses after diagnosis?
Breast cancer is the most common malignancy in women. In Germany, according to the Center for registration of cancer, annually suffer from this nearly 69 000 women. According to statistics, one in eight women suffers from breast cancer in their lifetime. The risk increases significantly with age. For 65 years, the risk is significantly higher in this group will be one of 27 women, writes Spiegel.
According to the Federal statistical office, in 2017, about 130 000 women were hospitalized for breast cancer. Four out of five women (about 105 000 patients) were aged 50 years and older.
Overall, the number of newly diagnosed women has increased significantly over the last 20 years. Reasons include improving early detection and increasing age. At the same time, however, the proportion of fatal cases of breast cancer falls.
Even men can develop breast cancer, but it is very rare.
An important role in the detection of tumors plays an annual checkup at the gynecologist. There is a mammographic examination, which invited all women aged 50 to 69 years. X-ray examination of the experts can detect changes in the breast at an early stage — the sooner a malignant tumor is detected, the higher the chances of recovery. However, not every change, observed by palpation or mammography, is actually cancer.
In addition to mammography doctors also use ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (breast MRI) for diagnosis. For example, for very dense breast tissue additionally suitable ultrasound examination, MRI scans are especially good for imaging of fast-growing carcinomas. In the end, often only a sample of tissue provides certainty, whether it is malignant or change what type of tumor is present.
If the breast is divided into four quadrants, the tumor occurs most often in the upper outer quadrant.
Benign tumors. These include changes associated with the cycle and seal tissues, as well as independent of the cycle of nodules, which can consist of fat, glands or connective tissue.
The precursors of cancer: methods for early detection make visible even the smallest changes in the breast. Some of them are precursors of cancer, which can develop into a malignant carcinoma.
Early forms of the cancer (called ductal carcinoma in situ): DCIS is an early form of breast cancer in the milk ducts that has not grown or metastasized to surrounding tissues. It is almost always curable.
“Diagnosis of breast cancer is not usually an emergency medical situation requiring immediate treatment,” reads the home page information service about cancer.
Overall, breast cancer has a good prognosis: according to statistics, 87 percent of affected women are still living five years after diagnosis. However, how well the tumor can win depends on various factors. They include, for example, the size of the tumor and whether it has spread already into surrounding tissue or has spread to lymph nodes or other parts of the body. The tumor type (fast or slow growing, hormone-dependent or independent cells) also plays an important role in the prognosis in addition to targeted therapies.