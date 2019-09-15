As cartoons: the lovers Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid at Marc Jacobs
September 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The pair is showing delicate feelings
One of the most popular young performers of our time was joined by her lover on the show Marc Jacobs. A couple came out to support Anwar’s sisters — Gigi and Bella Hadid, who took part in the colorful show. However, the brightness and the two can not refuse. Both appeared in the front row of the show wearing t-shirts with funny cartoons from the collection of the brand. “Roll call” of the two images — blown heart necklace Anwar and earrings Lime.
It seems that family sympathy on 100% mutual — after fashion events Gigi Hadid posted on instagram a photo of the lovers with a touching comment.