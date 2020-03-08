As delicious and cheap lunch in the United States: life hack from a Russian immigrant
In the United States, few prepares food at home, and if they are prepared, you still love to visit different cafes and restaurants. The author of the blog “the Word Bender from America” on “Yandex.Zen” told how to save on food and not to stand in long queues in restaurants.
Hereinafter in the first person.
In the US the average cost of lunch is about $10-12, and even more expensive. But for those who do not want to pay, there is a great service Mealpal, which allows you to dine in many restaurants in the city two times cheaper.
The price for one lunch is $6, but you definitely need to take a “pass” in 12 or 20 meals, i.e. from one month. In the United States rarely cook at home, so many use this service for the year will help you to save a lot of money. Also, not having to stand in line to get his lunch.
All you need to do is around 17:00 the day before the lunch to reserve a place at a particular restaurant because the demand is high and places must be booked in advance. The next day, arrive at the restaurant from 11:00 to 14:00, scan a bar code and eat.
If you bought 20 dinners, it is desirable to use all in one month and only on weekdays. But if you did not, you can reschedule for next month.
You also can not choose a dish, all prepared the same, there is no choice. But you can choose any place, so as such there is a choice.
I also know that you can order dinner, but will cost more expensive. Agree, lunch for $12 out of $6 is very beneficial.
The service is very popular. Immediately know where you are, not waiting for the queue, save time and money.
