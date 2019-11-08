‘As for the resort, but you have to work’: an immigrant from Belarus told about Google
The headquarters of the Google Cloud called “the coolest of Google offices”. There is an outdoor swimming pool, rooftop, hammocks, a gazebo, an apiary, vegetable garden, restaurant, secret bar and much more, which can only envy. And the employees are all free of charge. Journalists 42.tut.by talked to one of the employees of this office, Vladimir, who was born and raised in Minsk, and now works in Silicon valley.
To Google Cloud Vladimir worked at Oracle — the company that specializiruetsya on the issue of database management systems. Now Minsk — senior software engineer in the Google Cloud: he is engaged in the development of Google Assistant for user G Suite (a set of Google tools for business).
From childhood, Vladimir dreamed of working abroad — his parents worked in the Academy, and when he was 10 years old, he first came to nice, where his mother received an employment contract at the Institute. Another event that shaped his life, was the first computer with a 12-inch black-and-green monitor, 5 inch floppies and the hard drive at 20 megabytes. Already in the ninth grade Vladimir decided to work in the IT industry, especially since this specialty is in demand practically all over the world.
He graduated from the Belarusian state University of Informatics and Radioelectronics, got a job in the company EPAM, and then came 2008 — the beginning of the global economic crisis.
“After that, I was seriously thinking of moving, learned by many countries, and the choice fell on Canada. While preparing for the exam for the language, my wife won a green card, then plans changed, and we moved to the United States,” he explains.
Immediately after moving Vladimir got a job as a programmer in a startup, has grown to lead programmer and then got a good offer from Oracle.
“For four years in Oracle, I was involved in product development for one of the most priority directions of the company — Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. After the successful launch thinking about the next step in his career. My choice fell on Google — one of the most desired companies for many programmers, — says Vladimir. Even given the constant emails from recruiters, interview in a successful company has a specific format, and it is necessary to prepare, in spite of the previous experience. So, getting an internal recommendation, after spending months training and having passed seven rounds of interviews, I got a job offer in Google”.
“The Essentials were available — a great gym with a pool and many cafes”
According to Vladimir, Google and Oracle have a lot in common: both companies are technological, are quite large, have offices in different countries and has highly qualified personnel. But, of course, there are differences dictated by the internal culture of the company.
“Oracle seemed to me quite conservative, and Google, on the contrary, dynamic and open. To Google regular meetings where leadership discusses all sorts of topics — from strategy and product development, to gender equality and positive influence on the world, — says Vladimir. — Every employee has the right to come to a weekly meeting, where the scene may appear the company’s founders Sergey Brin and Larry page or a CEO Sundar Pichai. Before meeting the staff to ask any questions in the General forum (can be anonymously) and vote for already set. At the end of the meeting the executives responsible for the most popular. Such gatherings exist at different levels — company, departments and teams here is very appreciated feedback”.
Also Google is famous for his attitude to the engineers here are very appreciative, and many projects develop from the bottom up.
“If an employee notices an opportunity to make a better product, he can use 20% of their time to work on your idea to submit the prototype to the team and the leadership and, if there is a positive reaction to working on this project constantly, to assemble a team and, consequently, to grow their careers doing something really interesting,” said Vladimir.
If you compare Oracle and Google, in the opinion of the programmer, ahead of Google.
“In this regard, Google is one of the leaders. In Oracle there was no such variety, but the Essentials were there: a great gym with a pool and many cafes, however, for the food had to pay. One of the benefits was unlimited vacation days is a pretty popular trend, the leave is taken for the conscience/necessity/agreement with management. And in Google the number of vacation days is limited and depends on the number of years spent in the company, — says Vladimir. — Google pretty much focus on team-building. In addition to the General events and concerts at the company level, each team has a separate budget for the corporate events. So, last year we flew for a few days in Las Vegas, and this year will go to Disneyland”.
“Belarusians in Google quite a lot”
Google working professionals from around the world. According to Vladimir, many know where Belarus is located. And if you have a hitch, you can always say that it is “a country in Eastern Europe.”
“I think that for a country of its size Belarusians in Google quite a lot: only in special email group of over 250 people. Sometimes we gather for meals together in the main office of the company, and comes 20-30 people, he says. In Belarus a pretty good education, and there are excellent it companies, so that experts get a strong. Of weaknesses — only the knowledge of English, and the rest is the world-class professionals”.
“Part of the Google projects are developed by the contractor. Some have development offices in Belarus and of the staff working here, in the Google offices. Also have the guys from the Belarusian company AIMatter that in 2017 acquired by Google, he added. — In addition, I strongly encouraged success story service and product companies, which was founded by Belarusians. I periodically talk to founders and employees of some of them is very talented people who make a huge contribution to the development of it-industry of Belarus and attract investments in the country.”
On Google they say that there’s a big turnover. According to various sources, the average employee works 1.1 years. But Vladimir says that he personally did not notice this.
“Perhaps I should share a situation when the employee goes to another project or moved to another office and when the employee leaves the company. Google, employees to work on what they really interested. As I mentioned earlier, if the employee found some interesting project, you can negotiate with the Manager and 20% time to work on it. And when you see an open position, a fully translated into it, — says Vladimir. In my opinion, the transition between projects in this company is quite simple, and is a very effective approach for retaining personnel. On the other hand, this experience opens doors for employment in other successful companies, and Google is trying to provide a competitive compensation package that includes salary, stock and bonuses”.
Park on the roof of the Parking lot, a secret bar and a heated outdoor pool
But perhaps one of the most enjoyable parts of the job to Google Cloud the office itself. It looks like a regular office building, but actually it is a quarter with restaurants, bars, sports courts and a private Park.
“The holding of the Google, which includes Google, many buildings throughout the valley. Main campus Google Cloud is located in Sunnyvale, near Google headquarters. The campus has recently been built and consists of five eight-storey buildings (sixth under construction) and to the Convention center, — says Vladimir. — There is almost everything that you may need to the employee. Inside each building there is a cafe with breakfasts, Lunches and dinners, coffee-hub with the Barista, each floor has a small kitchen with drinks, fruit and snacks.”
“On campus there are two restaurants, a medical centre, football field, sports hall and heated outdoor pool. On the roof of a Parking garage located Park with volleyball, basketball, mini Golf and vegetable garden for lovers of the beds, he continues. — All this, with the exception of massages, absolutely free of charge for employees and their guests. In General, all as at the resort, except that we have to work, and the staff treat it responsibly.”
Also has a game room, library, laundries, rooms for nursing mothers, study music, meditation, massage, capsules for sleep and automatic massage chairs. If you wish, you can even find a secret bar.
But what employees may not like the company Vladimir is difficult to answer.
“It’s hard to say that under such conditions, may not like. I guess not everyone likes to work in open space, but this has its pros and cons,” he says.
“There are some of the highest property prices and rent in America”
In the web you can read that the price of rental housing in the valley going through the roof. Thus, according to estimates of the service for rent RadPad, the average monthly cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment near the offices of Uber, Twitter, Google ranges from 42% to 54% of the average earnings of engineers. No wonder some choose instead to live in the car, such as Google programmer Brandon.
“The cost of living in the valley is actually very high, primarily due to the price of housing and rent. We came here in 2011 and took first place in Mountain View for $ 1,200 per month. Now there is no such price, — says Vladimir. — At the moment we’re renting a townhouse in the city of Menlo Park, where is located the headquarters of Facebook. Chose this place primarily because of the good school where our daughter goes. We were lucky to remove it directly from the owner for $ 3,200 per month, while the market value should be 1500 more expensive.”
Here are some of the highest real estate prices and rent in America, and the cost is not in the building and the land on which it stands. Now the market value of the townhouse in which we live, 1 million 750 thousand dollars. And it is for the construction of 1972, renovated an order of magnitude worse than it was in our apartment in Minsk.
The average salary of a Google employee level 5 (as Vladimir), including promotions and bonuses, before taxes is about 340 thousand dollars a year.
“Also, when buying real estate will have to pay insurance, interest on the loan and the annual tax is approximately 1% of the cost. I suppose at these prices it is quite possible that someone may want to live in a trailer-cottage and save, especially when some companies offer Laundry services, showers, saunas, and free food — continues to programmer. I have no such friends, but I see a lot of caravans on the streets and fully admit that some of them can live employees of it companies aimed at increasing their savings”.
How to get a job in Google
The procedure is different for those who practice in the company and applicants “from”. But Vladimir described the standard interview process.
“Google is one of those companies where the candidate first passes the General interview, and then chooses a team that wants to work. Therefore, the job interview will be the same for all. In my opinion, the most successful technology companies to a lesser extent, evaluate previous experience and more trying to assess a person’s ability. Therefore, many technical rounds consist of solutions of algorithmic problems”, — said Vladimir.
Vladimir said that in most cases, the interview consists of several stages. The first summary is assessed (there is eliminated much of the candidates). The second held one or two phone a 45 minute technical interview. If all goes well, the company invites an interview in his office and, if necessary, pay for tickets and accommodation.
“Usually an interview at the office consists of five 45-minute rounds. One round can be focused on matching the company culture and leadership qualities. For more experienced candidates may be round the system design, which must communicate on the topic of creating some pretty serious computer system. The remaining rounds are usually solved algorithmic problems, — says Vladimir. In the middle there will be time for lunch with the current staff, which a candidate can learn more about the company.”
“Then you can assign several rounds, to refuse or to send the results to the Committee, where more experienced staff will examine the results of all the rounds. If successful, the process goes to the next stage — the selection of the team,” he added.
Usually it is a few short phone conversations with managers of different teams. When the interests of the Manager and the candidate match, the process would progress to discuss the terms of compensation. Yes, in the early stages of conditions of payment if discussed, only approximate, and this factor can significantly impact the offers from other companies.
After the recruiter and the candidate discuss everything, the process reaches the final stages of receiving approval from superiors. And only after that the candidate receives a formal job offer.
According to Vladimir, it is one of the best ways to validate candidates for this kind of companies.
“Most of them try not to depend on foreign technology and develop their inner. Knowledge of certain programming language or any frameworks that companies are key when hiring, may be secondary. The candidates are interviewed on one of the most popular programming languages, but it is likely that you will have to work with others. In any case, working in such companies, a lot have to learn from scratch. But it’s worth it”, — said Vladimir.