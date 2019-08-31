As four-legged friends of man save our health
Many people tend to think that keeping dogs in the house brings only the dirt and bother. Experts from the University of Arizona proved that this view is mistaken.
The fact is, as scientists believe that modern humans began to pay too much attention to hygiene. Habituate your body to a regular clean, we are deprived of the body to fight off possible infections. Thus we become more vulnerable to various diseases.
According to experts, it is the dog in the house can help to return our immunity the old force. The presence on its paws, fur various mud after a walk contained in the saliva bacteria to permanently rid your home from sterility.
In addition, the loyalty of our four-legged friends, their joy, which they fully share with their owners makes us much happier. Scientists from the USA conducted a survey of nearly 6000 people who helped figure out that the presence of a dog in the house reduces the risk of depression by almost 70%. Foreign in nursing homes has long been practiced dogs. Therefore, the staff will help the elderly better cope with loneliness.
While walking, it often happens that the “lovers” begin to communicate with each other, to talk about their Pets. All this just helps people not feel alone, to expand the circle of acquaintances. In addition, owners of Pets have a more confident character, more sociable and stress-resistant. Walking the dogs and forced owners to walk, which undoubtedly has a positive effect on their health.
Experts remind that all the above advantages from contact with domestic dogs only work if you truly love your four-legged friend. If you try to do everything through the power — better not, otherwise you give yourself only problem, the dog will do and is miserable.