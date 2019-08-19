As Heidi Klum with a young husband spend their honeymoon
46-year-old German supermodel recently married 29-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz, and now the couple is enjoying their honeymoon on the Italian resorts.
Heidi published in his photoblog several different images, which showed Luke beach, photos at sea and the their romantic Breakfast.
At one such photo of Heidi is captured in leopard pareo and hat. Also, Klum playfully posing Topless, covering the savory part of the body an inflatable circle in the form of the female breast.
And the model shows a cute image in white short dress with ruffle and open neckline, which picked up sunglasses white frame and gold pendants on the neck.
Romantic journey of Tom and Heidi continues, and we will show you new pictures that Heidi will certainly share with followers.