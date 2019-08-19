As Heidi Klum with a young husband spend their honeymoon

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

46-year-old German supermodel recently married 29-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz, and now the couple is enjoying their honeymoon on the Italian resorts.

Heidi published in his photoblog several different images, which showed Luke beach, photos at sea and the their romantic Breakfast.

Как Хайди Клум с молодым мужем проводят медовый месяц

At one such photo of Heidi is captured in leopard pareo and hat. Also, Klum playfully posing Topless, covering the savory part of the body an inflatable circle in the form of the female breast.

And the model shows a cute image in white short dress with ruffle and open neckline, which picked up sunglasses white frame and gold pendants on the neck.

Romantic journey of Tom and Heidi continues, and we will show you new pictures that Heidi will certainly share with followers.

Как Хайди Клум с молодым мужем проводят медовый месяц

Как Хайди Клум с молодым мужем проводят медовый месяц

Как Хайди Клум с молодым мужем проводят медовый месяц

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.