As hurricane Dorian affects fires in California
Adverse path of hurricane Dorian from the Bahamas to Canada was another reminder of the destructive power of wind storms.
Forecasts of strong winds in southern California this week have strengthened fears that the fire season in the state can go into destructive, even deadly mode.
In areas of southern California until Tuesday expected sustained wind speeds of 20-30 mph (32-48 km/h) with gusts up to 50 mph (80 km/h), which will increase fire danger in the area, which was ravaged in recent years.
“We have a strong high pressure off the coast, said AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Saida, — why we get strong winds in some valleys in the districts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and even along the coast to San Diego.”
The wind not only burns oxygen and dry vegetation and makes it more flammable. In addition, the wind makes the fire more unpredictable and difficult to contain, affecting the speed of its movement.
On the website of the California Department of forestry and fire protection is not seen big fires in the areas mentioned Soga. The largest of these was the Tenaja fire in riverside County, which as of Sunday morning destroyed 1 940 acres.
But in the last two years in Ventura County broke out two large fire — Woolsey and Thomas, who also burned large parts of the County of Santa Barbara. Both are among the 10 most devastating fires in California.
An unusually wet winter, late spring precipitation and summer temperatures in the West, which was 2-7 degrees below normal, contributed to the slower start of the fire season than last year.
During September 1, 2018, the Department of forestry and fire protection registered 4241 fire and burned 622 654 acres. Indicators 2019 markedly decreased to 3757 and 28183.
However, it is too early to celebrate. In the monthly forecast report National interagency fire center issued on 1 September, it was noted that California was one of the few States that received less than 25% of the average total rainfall for August.
This fall is expected to warmer and dryer conditions than usual. And although in October it is expected that in Northern California the activity of fires will decrease, the southern part of the state, may not be out of the risk zone until Dec.
“It is too early to judge what will occur in the fire season, especially because it is where you develop a fires and where they move has a huge impact on what is perceived as the season of Souda. — In the Sierra can be huge fires that no one else is affected, and nobody notices. Whereas, if it is a small fire, but in populated areas it is a disaster.”