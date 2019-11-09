As I live in the Bay area of San Francisco for $50,000 a year
The Bay area San Francisco is one of the most expensive urban areas in the United States. But here you can live with a modest income, says Business Insider.
When in 1987 I first moved to the Bay area of San Francisco, then was a graduate student with no money.
In the 1980s, San Francisco was expensive but not as much as today. I was able to live here without a big salary for many years due to the apartments with controlled rent.
The last 10 years in this town my wife lived in a two bedroom apartment with an area of 1200 square feet with garage area more than 300 sq. ft. I was doing my art business. Our rent was $900 per month.
In 2004 I decided to buy a property, although we have almost no money. To afford such a purchase in San Francisco we couldn’t, but we managed to buy an apartment in the East Bay, near the Triple point, where Oakland, Berkeley and Emeryville. The apartment is much smaller than our old one. Our family is not accustomed to live in about 800 square feet with one bedroom. Fixed costs on the mortgage and the fact that our house is small, has allowed us the Bay area.
Several years ago I quit my job and became a freelancer writer. This has led to a sharp reduction in wages, but we still managed to survive.
That’s how I live in the Bay area at $50 000 per year.
Live in a small apartment with his wife. My mortgage is much less than rent for an apartment in the Bay area.
Monthly pay $1000 for mortgage. Over the years, we have been able to refinance the loan to obtain a lower rate, so our mortgage payment is less than $1,500 per month.
The house we were able to buy thanks to a city program that gave us a second mortgage. To extinguish it we don’t need until you sell the house.
I don’t drive my car for about 10 years. It saves me more than $500 a month.
If to consider the payment for the car, gasoline, insurance, repairs and depreciation, the purchase of the car in the Bay area costs about $3600 USD. Credit Karma reports that the average payment for a new car in 2019 is $554 per month, and the average cost used — $391. I would have bought a car for $690-850 per month.
When I gave up my car, it is assumed that I will use most of the money saved on car alternatives — such as taxis, rentals and a program of joint use of cars. However, it is very easy to do without it, using a bike and public transport. The rejection of a car — one of the components, allowed to start his writing career.
Public transport costs about $45 per month. Every month I spend an additional $20 for travel and Gig with Lyft, a program of carpooling.
A little more than $10 per week spent on public transport. If I need to somewhere a hurry, I sometimes ride on Lyft or borrow a car from a Gig (local exchange program cars).
Sometimes borrow a car from a neighbor. It costs me a full tank (about $40) every couple of months.
Generally move on the bike, which to me costs almost nothing. It’s a great sport.
In most of my desired destinations are easily accessible by bike, so this is my main form of transport. From the money saved on car payments to spend on their bikes and gear to them, but still save money. I have two Rover: foldable Brompton and a hybrid Burley.
My Cycling expenses are limited to repair, maintenance and replacement of worn equipment. This year I spent $60 on two pairs of Cycling gloves, $89 on Indiegogo folding helmet, which I hope to someday, and $200 for repairs and maintenance. Probably will until the end of the year, so this year the bike will cost me $349, or $30 less per month.
For $150 a year get unlimited rides with our local exchange program bikes.
I drive a lot of miles on the Rover. Usually spend more time tuning and replacement parts. This is because many of my trips happen on another bike. For $150 a year I get unlimited rides on the Bay Wheels , a program of bike sharing in the Bay Area, which operates Lyft.
The Bicycle, when you need to leave one station and return home with another. Or when I go to places where it is not safe to Park your bike. Every month make about 26 trips using the Bay Wheels. It is less than $0.50 per trip, and it is much cheaper than bus or train.
My house is too small for it to work, so rent a cheap space in a warehouse.
For your independent business rent a small work area in the warehouse of the artists of Burning Man. Rent is $242 a month, and I constantly contemplate the magnificent works of art in the process of their creation.
Buy at the farmers ‘ market at good prices and fresh foods.
For most of the shopping for our family I am responsible. This week at the farmers ‘ market spent $57 for two packages of fresh vegetables and fruits, loaf of bread, two bars with exquisite vegan chocolate and four tamales. In my vzlyad, products at the farmers market is much fresher than in the grocery store is cheaper, because they last longer stored in the refrigerator, and therefore, very little goes to waste.
Buy products in bulk at Costco.
Almond milk, tofu, butter, cereals, honey, spices and frozen blueberries purchased in Costco about five times a year to stock up. I save enough to cover the membership fee of $60 a few times.
Before becoming a freelancer, often spend $ 300 a month on alternative health care.
While I had office work, I passed by many alternative practitioners: chiropractor, naturopath, and acupuncturist, massage therapist. None of this covers my insurance, and I have spent thousands of dollars each year out of pocket.
When I left to become a freelancer, I had to throw it all away. But there is no need to completely abandon self-care. I can get a 50-minute student massage at the massage school for $35.
Eating out several times a week should not be expensive. Most of my meals in the restaurant are worth a maximum of $20, including tip.
The Bay area is home to several very good restaurants. But you can find amazing food without the Michelin stars or the price at this level. You don’t need to pay a lot to get the best Taco you ever ate at La Taqueria in San Francisco. But you have to put up with the queue, because their burritos are the best in the USA.
The other day I met up with friends for tacos ($12), had dinner at a Vietnamese restaurant ($19) and had lunch at my favorite spot ($20, including juice). Usually drink water from the tap, instead of buying drinks. This helps maintain a reasonable cost of eating out.
Can’t live without the gym — swim at the YMCA for $71 monthly.
Cycling is great, but I love to swim. Could save a little money, swimming in urban pool, but hours can be limited, and in the outdoor pools in the winter cold. My monthly membership fee of $71 at the YMCA includes rental of a locker and other amenities such as a gym and a hot tub.
My weakness is clothes shopping. I found ways to reduce their spending on it, but still dress stylishly and incredibly original.
Clothes are my Achilles ‘ heel. I love to go shopping and buy new clothes, but I had to look for ways to dress sparingly. My favorite store sells designer clothing with steep discounts and often arranges the sale. I can buy original clothes without spending a lot of money.
For fun, let’s go to the local cinema for $10.
When it comes to informative, I don’t need to go into the first theater and pay $15 for the ticket plus some money for popcorn. The New Parkway theater in Oakland is showing an eclectic and interesting collection of films both old and new. Entrance fee usually is only $10. In addition, there are comfortable sofas and you can order food delivery to your site. During a recent visit, dinner for two with popcorn cost only $36.
Membership of our family in California Oakland Museum of California gives us unlimited access to cultural events — in the year of only $95.
One way to save money, while enjoying the rich culture of the Bay area, buy a membership to the Oakland Museum of California . Membership in our family allows us to get access to the regular collections of works of art and historical exhibits, and special shows. Our membership pays for itself in just a few visits.
I use free whenever I can.
This week we were lucky enough to see a free Cirque du Soleil show. The tickets were a privilege for my wife, but there are many ways to enjoy free cultural events in the Bay Area. In the past I volunteered to watch the performances and received free tickets from friends who are unable to put on a show.
Sometimes the best things in life are really not expensive. Enjoy the beautiful Bay area absolutely free.
One of my favorite things to do here — ride a bike along the pier. Price: absolutely free.
After the show we drove along the Embarcadero under the sparkling lights of the Bay Bay. That’s why I fight for my little place in this expensive part of the country — because it’s beautiful.