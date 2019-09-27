As I’m sure to recognize themselves or relatives of Alzheimer’s disease
Except for memory impairment, indicate the beginning of Alzheimer’s can blurred vision, orientation in space and trouble with logical thinking.
This disease, cure is not yet found, is characterized by memory loss, ability to navigate in space and skill to care for themselves. The disease is known for over a hundred years.
The first symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease can be different in different people, the researchers note.
For many people signal the beginning of the early stages are aspects that are not related to memory. For example, the problem with selecting the right words, problems with vision and orientation in space, disturbances in the ability to make decisions and to think logically.
A major risk factor for Alzheimer’s is still considered the age. Today about one-third of people who have reached 85 years may have this disease. Only in the USA it is diagnosed in 5.5 million people over 65 years of age.
Scientists say that the aging population these numbers will continue to grow until we find ways to prevent or delay the development of disease.
The disease is twice more common in women than in men, which to some extent is related to the higher life expectancy of women. And the predominance of the number of patients in developed countries is due to the increase of the share of the elderly.