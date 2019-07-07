“As in a cheap German porn” hot lesbian play Sedokova has caused a stir in the Network (video)
Living in Russia Ukrainian singer Anna Sedokova published in his account on the social network Instagram a short video with backstage spicy photo shoot.
The footage performer in transparent lingerie appears surrounded by half-naked beauties. Two girls gently touching Sedokova the chest, and another settled at the feet of the singer, writes eg.ru.
At that, Anna reaches out with a kiss to one of the models. Apparently, the shooting took place in BDSM-related topics — at least in the video there are a collar with a leash and a whip.
“Today in Odessa, we arrived in a large group. A large and very beautiful. Until the evening”, signed video itself Sedokova.
The publication of the video caused a strong reaction from users of the Network. In just a few hours the record has collected over a million views and many comments. The opinion of the subscribers were divided. Someone came from the video in delight, while others found it too provocative.
“Snapple! And while there is something to show, you need to show! Someone will admire, and someone from envy splash of poison. But it proves once again that looking at you”, — wrote one of the fans.
In this case the negative review is clearly greater.
“Very crazy, you can be sexy on the brink of a foul, as does Madonna, but this is like a cheap German porn, even nasty and disgusting is”, “Debauchery like this, and thinks it is beautiful”, “That porn”, “Everything is super, only all do not showmy butt”, “Porn shoot or what,But where is the line between vulgarity, vulgarity, taboos and sexual emancipation and autonomy”, “Seem for the sake of hype and money all ready Anna Sedakova”, “Knees strashnyuchy“, — was indignant defenders of morality.
Meanwhile, Anya, before pulling on a lesbian relationship that she demonstrated in last year’s video for the song “not a word about it.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, Anna Sedokova surprised new candid beach photo.
