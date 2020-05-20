As in the United States are Russian: immigrant gathered the views of Americans about Russia and Putin
Natalia immigrant living in the US, told the channel “Quality content” on “Yandex.Zen” about how passers-by responded in America to her questions about Russian President Putin and Russia. Hereinafter in the first person.
My name is Natalia. I am 52 years old and currently I live in America. I live here for 5 years.
I’ve seen a lot of articles about the relationship of Americans to the Russian. Like many, I had a lot of questions. So I decided to check the information personally. Went outside and asked people about how they relate to the Russian, to Russia and to Putin.
I asked people of different social backgrounds, different races, ages and genders.
I interviewed about 20 people. Yes, it’s not much, but I couldn’t all day to spend on the survey.
I’m not going to lead each dialogue with all the respondents, but here are a few quotes.
Berti, 25 years (girl)
“I’ve never been in Russia, but my brother studied there on exchange. He said he liked it there. That’s all I know. About Putin very little to say, I’ve seen pictures of him shirtless. It looks impressive. You must have a cool President”.
Alan, 40 years (male)
“You have a very cold. Many say that you have there bears go at each step and you drink a lot, I do not know whether this is so (with a smile). I have three friends who lived in Russia. They said they moved to the United States only because in Russia a bad government. But they miss Russia, it’s true. That’s all I know.”
Kyle, 18 years old (boy)
“You have a great country with a great history. I do not know any Russian. But in games I often meet your. Yes, like you usual. All”.
To the question: “What do you think about Putin?” he asked, “who?”
Michael, 26 years (male)
“I understand that in every nation there are good and bad people. But to be honest, the Russian I had mostly seen in a bad light. They were either drunk and shouting in the street, or way too aggressive. I have not once had conflicts with people from your country”.
Insights
Most Americans treat us either neutral or good. There are rare cases when people speak bad about us. But we all know that Russians often do not behave very well on vacation. Apparently, because of this some people get the impression about us.
But in General, have a positive attitude.
The original column published in the blog “Quality content” on “Yandex.Zen”
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com
