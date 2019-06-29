As Katy Perry and Orlando bloom are preparing for a wedding
42-year-old Orlando bloom and the 34-year-old Katy Perry has decided not to marry. The sources close to the couple claim that the actor and singer will get married before the end of this year.
Now they think through the details of the upcoming celebration. Katie took the brunt of the work on preparation the wedding, but Orlando is involved in planning. They will have a happy holiday with family and friends, shared the news insider.
Earlier it was reported that the couple wants to have a intimate ceremony, not bringing undue attention.
Valentine’s Day bloom and Perry announced their engagement. In Instagram Katie showed the engagement ring for five million dollars, made in the form of a flower. Fans of the pair was waiting for this moment for three years — that’s how long lasting romance stars. Their relationship is tested by separation. Katie and Orlando met in February 2016 and within a year announced the breakup. After the Christmas party in Japan in 2018, they decided to give their relationship a second chance.