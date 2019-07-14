As Katya Osadchaya has responded to “romance” the wife with the Hope Meyher
Ex-“VIA Gra” will play the beloved husband Osadchaya.
Singer Nadezhda Meyher, which will play beloved Yuri Gorbunov, told, jealous of any on-screen tandem, wife of George, leading Ekaterina Osadchaya.
According to Hope, not that we are not talking about jealousy, Osadchaya even gave this serial novel.
“I can tell you that it is not just us not jealous, she even blessed us! But the details the audience will know already in the series “Velik Vuyki”, intrigued Meyher, says “Sedanka z 1+1”.
About behind the scenes of filming Meyher noted that the actors on the site a lot of joking, laughing and often improvise.
“This is not my first role in a movie, but the first Comedy role. I got this most of the paintings were dramatic, Comedy has its own specifics. But I am a woman of fantasy, so in the frame I try to improvise and add something from itself,” said Hope.
Like, family and music the Hopes little. And she decided to try a new role — actress in a Comedy series! Whom she plays in “the Great Vuiko” and why started learning French and studying ballet — the star will tell you right now in the Studio “Sedanka z 1+1”.
Also the audience of the program, the Hope talked about their Hobbies. So, according to Hope, after a long break, she returned to the ballet because it is the best way to enter the dance form.
In addition, she takes French lessons. The artist says that for a long time performs songs in French, therefore, decided to improve their knowledge and pronunciation.
“Everyone can get something cool when he like it,” enthused the artist.
Recall that the plot of the Comedy “Velik Vuyki”, the initiative group of Hutsuls, headed by the rural head Mikityuk will arrive in Kiev to find a strip road to a Great Wujek. In the capital vuyki’ll meet new characters who will play Aram Arzumanyan, Anna Kosmal, Inna Prikhodko and Artur Logay.