As long as I live: Vera Brezhnev gave the network an unexpected recognition
Popular singer Vera Brezhneva, who rarely complains about life and pleases fans of stylish images that scared the network the unexpected recognition. She has published on his page in Instagram post in which to think about the future. In it, the star admitted that he is enjoying his life here and now. She is happy with her figure and what makes. Vera says in the future she will be something to remember. And the deeds will be happy and warm inside.
“It will take years. I will remember this time. To admire what I was the form, as lived and felt. And most importantly, to remember what we have already done. I shall be happy and warm at heart. Thank you for your kind words, as long as I live”, — wrote Faith. This phrase was particularly impressed by the subscribers. In trouble they ask the singer what happened in her life that she makes such sad thoughts.
“Faith, may You always be the sun in my soul! You are our Ray of Hope, Faith and Love!”, “Vera is a beautiful photo and such a sad post. Long life to you. You deserve it” — written by subscribers. They also noted that the photo Faith has very sad eyes.
