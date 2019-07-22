As my potatoes gastritis was cured. 2 weeks forgot about the pain. Tested!
Potatoes are a versatile vegetable, and the use of freshly squeezed potato juice is difficult to overestimate, since it contains fiber and antioxidants beta carotene, vitamins A, C, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and other nutrients and vitamins.
But few people know that potato juice can be used to treat stomach ulcers and 12 duodenal ulcer, gastritis, cervical erosion and inflammation appendages.
For the treatment of ulcers and gastritis with high acidity on the morning of the tubers, wash, remove eyes, then peel, grate on a fine grater. Squeeze through cheesecloth 200 ml of juice, dissolve in it to improve the taste, 1 tsp sugar and drink on an empty stomach half an hour before meals.
Repeat the procedure daily for 14 days. If need be, after a seven-day break you can repeat the course. Each time to prepare fresh juice. Before using it to mix well. It is desirable to use potatoes pink, but it helps the white and yellow.
My husband and I fixed this recipe gastritis, which had bothered him for several years. He drank his month, as a week and a half the pain is gone, but the doctor who gave this recipe warned that you need to drink a month for full recovery. And a reasonable diet, of course – for life diet to follow will have.
In the treatment of erosion and inflammation of the appendages in addition to ingestion douching apply potato juice. Takes the potato and headache, for this it peel, cut into slices, put them raw to the head in the forehead and temples, tied tight with a handkerchief and lie down. Lie down until the headache passes.