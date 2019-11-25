As our immigrants are unable to obtain medical education in the United States
Founded in 2007 by licensed school Concord Rusam for many years helps their students to a number of popular in America health professions. More than a thousand holders of the diploma nurses from the country of origin with the help of Concord Rusam became an American licens Registered Nurse. And found himself in healthcare of thousands of graduates of other programs designed for people with no previous medical education: Phlebotomy Technician, Electrocardiography Technician, Patient Care Technician, Clinical Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding. The President of the company Yuri Kurashvili and school Director Zinaida Freing themselves once arrived in the USA from St. Petersburg, helped thousands of new Russian-speaking immigrants to find their place in American life.
Students who complete a program of preparation for the exam to us licens (NCLEX-RN), remember with gratitude to the teacher of Gregory Zilberman, who has time to work at the hospital, to school, to answer the endless letters of the disciples and he continues to improve skills.
Gregory came to the U.S. from Kiev, where he received his medical education. He knew that he wanted to continue to practice medicine. In 2007 he successfully passed the exam and received a license Registered Nurse. Gregory first worked as a Visiting Nurse, then got a job in the Department of surgery Montefiore Medical Center; also received teaching license and began teaching students at Concord Rusam. He first led the short program, taught students about the technology of the electrocardiogram and blood sampling, to conduct classes in the program, Nurse Assistant, and in recent years, is the only program of nursing education approved by the state education Department of new York (both full-time and online version).
Gregory says: “I do not accept offers to teach in other places: I love the atmosphere of the school Concord Rusam, appreciate their colleagues and students. I’m proud of my students. Many of them under challenging circumstances achieved considerable success. One day I went into surgery, and waking up after anesthesia, I heard, “Good morning, Grisha.” The nurse said that was my student, but I still don’t know who it was: she never took off the mask in the house… All teachers school Concord Rusam – our compatriots, who themselves passed this way, passed the exam, got a job, and is now ready to share its experience. This valuable honors program in Concord Rusam from others like her. It helps our computer database, which contains 30,000 questions and analysis of answers. It is also important to choose the best strategy and tactics in the exam, which is best can advise only one who passed this way. Registered Nurse – prestigious, promising and highly paid profession in the US, and I sincerely wish our immigrants to achieve in this profession success!”
We were talking with another teacher Concord Rusam: Oksana Tymoshenko worked in his native Tashkent dermatologist, in the United States successfully defended his diploma and passed the exam to obtain a medical license. However, for four years, and are unable to find residency. As it turned out, this problem experienced by the majority of immigrant doctors. Oksana worked as an assistant physician, and after obtaining a license teacher from the Department of Education of the state of new York he taught at various American medical schools.
The Director of the school Concord Rusam Zinaida Preinc suggested Oksana to teach a course Clinical Medical Assistant (physician’s assistant at the reception). The program takes six months and includes courses Electrocardiography Technician (specialist electrocardiogram) and Phlebotomy Technician (specialist in drawing blood from the veins). After completing the program, students go to practice in medical offices. Then they just sit in school national exams, allowing to work in the medical field in any state of America. Oksana said: “Our school really provides a unique opportunity for people who can not imagine any other vocation except medicine and work in this field in America, and for specialists of different levels. For Clinical Medical Assistant exactly as required knowledge of anatomy and medical terminology, including Latin. We teach students to work in specially equipped laboratories. Students will learn what types of analyses should be performed to diagnose certain diseases and which vials to use for these analyses. Teaching in our school is fully consistent with American standards and is conducted in English, but all teachers in their spare time ready to help students with the translation of some complex things.”
People who do not have related to medicine, you can come to Concord Rusam courses Phlebotomy Technician, Electrocardiography Technician, Patient Care Technician, Clinical Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding. For example, blood sampling is one of the most short and affordable programs. Just a few weeks the students learn the technique of blood sampling, storage and transport of samples studied marking of vials, passing the exam for certificate and then can begin working in a medical office or even a mobile laboratory. Without this certificate, to the blood sampling will not allow even a licensed nurse in the US rules are strict.
School Concord Rusam helps students at all stages helps with the evaluation of the diploma nurses, with registration of interest-free loan for training to early to get the skills and start working, and before the actual employment. The school not only provides quality education but also helps its graduates to find work. These often contact medical offices who want to take on the vacant positions that the graduates of Concord Rusam. Graduates working in hospitals and offices, to immediately inform about open vacancies and recommend that the students of the school.
Director Zinaida Reink with special warmth tells about the graduates. Here remember everyone and are proud of the achievements of its students! The school administration is confident that in addition to knowledge and skills for a successful career in the US needs to be optimistic, believe in yourself and work hard. So, we need to develop the necessary personal skills, what also helps Concord Rusam. School of medical professions is a school of personal development, and rates of adaptation to a new culture — the culture of optimism, hard work and achieving goals.
Thanks to Concord Rusam people settling in America, you begin to live with dignity. The founders of the school were themselves on the starting grid, and I know how much can mean timely assistance.
