As people over 50 to take care of your eyesight, told the experts
One of the most common causes of vision loss among people over the age of 50 scientists call age-related macular degeneration. This disease is detected among the population is often at an advanced stage. For this reason, ophthalmologists are encouraged to undergo annual examinations cross the 50 year mark. Details about the prevention and early diagnosis of AMD was told by the head of the project “Save the sight” Tatyana Avanesova.
Gradual thinning of the Central zone of the retina with age, leads to loss of the ability to see clearly in the image. Gradually developing blindness.
The development of the disease is influenced by heredity, bad habits, bright eyes, farsightedness, heart problems, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, ultraviolet, shortage of slaves in diet, mental overload.
The difficulty in diagnosis is the absence of complaints in the beginning of the disease. With the development of process, people noted a loss of brightness of the colors, increases the need for additional lighting. There are problems with reading: sight of drop letters and words. People began to vision far and near.
There are two forms of the disease: dry and wet. But if dry macular degeneration person can help by assigning the appropriate preparations, when wet there is a rapid development process and the progression of the disease. All this leads to the violation of the usual human life: work with small parts, driving cars, etc.
For the timely detection of the disease doctors recommend as a preventive inspection to undergo examination using optical coherence tomography. This device can detect the smallest changes in the retina that allow us to conduct the necessary treatment.