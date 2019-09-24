As Potap and Nastya: the soloist of the group KAZKA intrigued tender photo
Soloist of the popular KAZKA zaritska Alexander, who recently stirred up a network of candid photos, surprised very gentle in the social networks.
The photo of Alexander and her colleague Nikita Buds hug.
“Thanks to quietly creep from people to ng cidate orde” (to Steal quietly from the people to the feet to throw orchids), — signed Sasha photos.
“Are you two together?”, “What a beautiful coming out!”, “It would be a story, as Potap and Nastya. There will be a wedding!”, “I have long suspected”, “In my opinion, when they were still on X-factor, they already had something”, — write fans.
Note that Nikita and Alexandra fans have long been credited with the novel. Whether the musicians to warm up the rumors, or really are, is anyone’s guess.
Recall that the Potap and Nastya Kamensky long concealed the affair from the public.
