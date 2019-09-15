As pounds of belly fat affects the lives of
In Sweden, scientists found that pounds of belly fat has a very negative impact on the lives and health of the person. In some cases, may develop diabetes, especially in young women.
Researchers at Uppsala University have found that abdominal deposits should be considered as the main reason for cardiovascular disease. Observation of 325 thousand volunteers showed that the fairer sex is recruited each kilogram of visceral fat increases the risk of developing type II diabetes more than seven times. In men, the risk of this disease increases two-fold, worsens the metabolism. In order to successfully fight obesity, you should change the way of life. It is necessary to exclude from the diet of fast food, limit yourself to sweet dishes and carbonated beverages.
Scholars recommend starting to drink plenty of fruits and vegetables, to enter into the diet legumes. It is helpful to eat lean meat and fish, you should eat nuts and pumpkin seeds in food, you should add the chilli, oregano and rosemary. Coffee or tea should be drunk without sugar. However, it is extremely important exercise and fresh air, experts say.