As President, influenced the amount of aid from the IMF
Head of Finance Ministry Sergey Marchenko said that the intervention of President Vladimir Zelensky in the negotiations with the IMF helped to increase the size of the first tranche of 200 million dollars.
He stated on the talk show “Freedom of speech Savik Shuster”.
“2.1 billion dollars in the accounts of the state Treasury. (The sum of the tranche — ed.) was increased by 200 million in the last day of negotiations, when the President personally intervened in the negotiations and said that we need a large amount of funds in the first tranche,” explained Marchenko.
On 9 June, the IMF approved a new agreement on financial assistance to Ukraine, which involves the allocation of $ 5 billion. Funds will be used to help the Ukrainian economy, which has suffered because of coronaries.