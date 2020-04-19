As prices rise for communal
Experts do not forecast growth of prices on public utilities for the population during April 2020. However, next year expected growth rates.
This is stated in the new consensus-the forecast for the years 2020-2021, the Ministry of economy published — reports Hvylya, citing the Ministry website.
Thus, changes in utility tariffs for the population, namely: natural gas, hot water, heating and electricity, as of April 2020 is not provided.
But in April 2021, will be increased prices for the above utilities by 10%.