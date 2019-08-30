As princes William and Harry with their families will celebrate the anniversary of the death of Princess Diana (photo)
August 31 marks 22 years since the death of Princess Welsh Diana. It became known as celebrate this sad anniversary of her sons William and Harry with their families. Princes intend this day to put aside their differences, and, having made a temporary truce to meet for dinner at Kensington Palace. According to the publication US Magazine, this is the day William and Harry are, as usual, to remember his mother and time spent with her — trips to amusement parks, the fun, which she arranged on their birthdays, skiing. According to the insider publication, the princes would spend a few hours together — after which they will be joined by their wives and children.
In addition, the British media reported that the youngest son Diana Harry for the first time intends to bring his wife and their three-month old son Archie to the final resting place of his mother. Diana (nee Spencer) is buried on the island in the lake on the family estate of the counts Spencer Althorp in Northamptonshire. Megan still never been here. Harry last visited the grave of the mother in 2017, although earlier both princes have been here every year twice per year — her birthday and the day of death.
Engagement Harry gave his fiancée a diamond ring from the personal collection of Diana. Recently on her Instagram account the couple issued a statement Princess: “Do good without expecting rewards in return. Knowing that, perhaps someone may one day do the same for you.”
It is also known that in children the three-month Archie hangs a picture of his famous grandmother.
