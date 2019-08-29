As smokers with the experience of 20 years can protect against heart disease?
To quit Smoking is beneficial at any age and at any “experience” of Smoking. As shown by the research of experts from Vanderbilt University (USA), even heavy smokers with the experience of 20 years can greatly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease within five years, if you quit Smoking.
As reported by MedicalXpress scientists analyzed data from 8770 people received 1954-2014 years to understand how to affect the cardiovascular system a complete or partial withdrawal from Smoking. Took into account the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure and death from violations of functioning of cardiovascular system.
As it turned out, ex-smokers, the body recovers relatively quickly, even those who have smoked for several decades and then left.
During the first 5 years after Smoking cessation the likelihood of disorders of the heart and blood vessels is reduced by 39%. But the risk of disease decreased to the level of never smokers, requires from 10 to 25 years.
Scientists remind us that cigarette Smoking causes 20% of deaths due to heart attacks, strokes and other diseases of the circulatory system. And quit Smoking is always good for health and it is never too late.