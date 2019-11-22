As soon as you are interfering with their tips and “good” to the person, receive the following…
1. Partially take on his karma, the lessons that he needs to live, to work, to learn, to comprehend, to pass himself.
2. Your advice may even be useful and necessary, but since they received the gift, and not by personal search, suffering, loss, appeal to a Higher power, first — they are not appreciated, and secondly — and ask you as Perfect. Question: you yourself are already perfect and know absolutely what to whom and how to?
3. A higher Power will see that you are interfering in divine Providence and start to test yourself. To tempt, to arrange a test for lice, to draw to you situations practicing. I am sure that will survive and want to pass the exam on godlike externally?
4. Engaging someone in a contact, you share your energy and gain energy another. We are so constituted that communications help us to develop. But there are people whose energy can hurt you, to encumber, to hinder, to confuse.
5. Everyone is at their level of development and attracts the relevant vibration information and people. If someone something is not pulled, so he has yet to rise, or fall, that’s the Space to decide, not us.
Repeat and repeat every day!