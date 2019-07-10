As spends honeymoon Zoe Kravitz?

Last weekend Zoe Kravitz re-tied the knot with actor Karl Glusman. The ceremony for friends in Paris came a lot of celebrities, including Zoe’s colleagues on the series “Big little lies”. The intimate celebration was held in the French house of the father of the bride — lenny Kravitz. After the wedding, as expected, the couple went to the honeymoon couple now travels around Europe and recently arrived in the Italian town of Positano, where he spent a romantic evening in the company of friends.

Как проводит медовый месяц Зои Кравиц?

Zoe chose for a date with my husband slip dress in polka dot and white mini purse. Bride hairstyle decorated with braids in the corporate style of mom Lisa Bonet and velvet gum “like a stepdad” Jason Momoa.

