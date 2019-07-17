As talented as the Diva: fans delighted with new abilities daughter of Alla Pugacheva and Lisa…
Husband of Alla Pugacheva Maksim Galkin has placed Stories in your account in Instagram a fun video with my daughter Lisa. The footage you can see how the child spends a “significant work on the shells.” This girl picked up a brush and paint.
“It continues our work on shells”, — said removing the entire process is Maxim Galkin.
The footage shows how intently Lisa Galkin paints the seafood. The girl carefully applied with a brush paint on the shells, making them colorful.
It turns out that in Jurmala, where now Lisa walks with her mom, dad and brother along the shore, she drags home the shells, washes them and dries, and starts to work with them, as the true artist. Gently spread out on paper, she takes the brush and slowly, with great patience paints in different colors. When shells are dry, a girl can stick them on your pictures, embellishing them in this way. Lisa is so busy the creative process that’s not even looking in the direction of the TV are cartoons.
Little artist only once digress from the lesson, asking the father: “are You filming?”, and immediately continued the business.
At the end of the video, the entertainer says: “Well, okay. Now I’ll join you. I’ll help.”
Fans praised Lisa Galkin for your efforts, once again admiring the diversity of its talents.
Also, many followers noticed that the girl holding a brush in his left hand, and said, they never noticed that she’s a Lefty. Star father thanked for providing the video due to the positive morning.
Note that Maxim Galkin regularly in social networks talks about the success of their children Lisa and Harry. Maybe that’s why the children Pugacheva and Galkina are so many interesting Hobbies that parents not only support them but doing together with them.
As you know, Lisa and max were born in 2013 from a surrogate mother.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Lisa Galkin was admired for his dance — fans of the star family say that the girl born to be a star.
