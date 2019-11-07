As the bubble deflates blockchain
Wired figured out if the future of the blockchain numerous projects. It seems that if there is, only distant.
In the beginning of 2018 on Amos Meiri fell windfall, which many startups only dream of. The company, Mary, Colu, develops digital currency for cities — in fact, the coupons that encourage people to spend money in certain areas. The company has had success in pilot projects in the UK and Israel, but Mary was the idea of something more. He envisioned a global network of city currency connected with blockchain technology. So he went to the popular at that time the method of funding your idea: the primary to offer coins or ICO. Colu has raised about $20 million by selling digital token called CLN.
Now Mary does something unusual: the return of the money. After a year of regulatory and technical problems he is not trying to enter the blockchain in your business plan. And believes that other blockchain projects will follow his example.
It is not unusual that a startup fails or abruptly changes the strategy when the product doesn’t work or ends the funding. But the blockchain involves a higher risk than most new technologies. Two years ago the ICO such as Mary, lured billions of dollars in the blockchain of the company and has created an entire industry of pilot projects. Some time blockchain seemed to be the solution to almost any problem: the Unreliability of medical records. Homeless. Remember WhopperCoin? Scheme crypto Burger King for burgers, along with thousands of other projects has long lost its popularity. Many of these projects were originally fraudulent. But even among honest companies successful unit. As a recent Gartner report, we are observing “apathy to the blockchain”.
“What you see now is lethargy, says Professor of computer science at Cornell and founder of Ava Labs Emin gun Sirer. — The current technology failed”.
Bitcoin looks set to remain with us, despite the fact that its price has recently fallen. A whole industry was built around possession and trafficking of digital assets. But attempts to create more complex applications using the blockchain is difficult because the underlying technology. Blockchain offers unchanged register data, does not rely on Central authorities, and this is the basis of advancing technology. But the cryptographic mechanism, which is based on the blockchain, are notoriously slow. Early platforms such as Ethereum, which spawned the crazy ICO, is too slow to cope with most commercial applications. For this reason, the “decentralized” projects represent only a small part of the corporate effort of the blockchain, perhaps 3%, says the researcher from the Cambridge centre for alternative Finance she joined Blandin.
Looking for other workarounds. The so-called exclusive blackany borrow ideas and terms from bitcoin, but cutting corners in the name of speed and simplicity. They are the Central objects that control the data that goes against the major innovation of the blockchain. Blandin calls these projects “memes blockchain”. The hype and the generous funding fueled many of these projects. But similar applications can be created using a less elegant technologies. As fancy words vanish, some are beginning to ask: what’s the point?
When Donna Kenwell, the clerk of the South Burlington, Vermont, was approached by a startup who wanted to put the record on the city land in the blockchain, she was ready to listen to entrepreneurs. “We tried to get ahead of it,” she says. A company called Propy raised $15 million with ICO in 2017 and lobbied to change state laws to make it more favorable for the blockchain.
Propy stated that the blockchain is a more secure way of storing records on the ground. Linvill worked with Propy about a year until the company has developed a platform and recorded historical data of the city in the Ethereum blockchain. Propy also recorded one sale for the city, a plot of empty land, the owners of which do not hurry too.
Last month Propy introduced Cenvill almost finished product. She was not inspired. The system lacked the practical functions that it uses, for example, a simple way to link documents. Canwill like the software that it uses now. It was established reputable company that you can just call if something is not working.
“I tried to understand that the blockchain will be able to give our citizens, says Kenwell. — The speed of the blockchain? Security? With Fax and email, everything is done as quickly”. City data is stored on three servers, also Cenvill stores just in case the paper copy. “We, the people of Vermont, and careful. We like the paper, it is always possible to apply.” She sent Propy notes about how they can improve the product, but not going to buy it.
Natalia Karaseva, Propy founder says that the platform of city records is being tested in another city Vermont, where there is no computer system. But she acknowledges that privacy concerns, as well as local rules and old computer systems lead to the fact that the blockchain is not always suitable to the government. Propy now focuses on the automated platform for realtors. It also uses a blockchain, but the company is not always advertise.
“In 2017 was enough to have the technology of the blockchain, and all you were asked, says Karanawa. But now, working with traditional investors, we actually avoid the word blockchain in their materials.”
Some time blockchain was perceived as a panacea, says Gartner analyst and co-author of the study about the “apathy of the blockchain” Andrew Stevens. Team Stevens has studied the projects that promoted the blockchain as a way to identify fraudulent and tainted goods in the supply chain. According to their forecasts, 90% of these projects will eventually be closed. Evangelists blockchain found that the supply chain is harder than expected, and that the blockchain does not offer ready-made solutions. When it comes to critical blockchain projects, “there are no deployment options in any supply chain,” he says.
But Stevens says the concept of the blockchain could be useful in the sense that it forces the competitors and other suspicious parties to share data and tools. He compares this with the early online experiments, when nobody knew what the Internet will become popular. Even if such projects begin as a marketing ploy, they may encourage corporate bureaucrats to take the risk and engage in such initiatives, which otherwise they would ignore.
Blandin indicates the efforts of IBM, where more than 1,000 employees working on the products of the blockchain. IBM has Food Trust, which Walmart uses to monitor the salad among other products, and TradeLens platform that Maersk and its competitors use to exchange data on shipping. This project has attracted four of the five largest delivery services.
Technical Director IBM Blockchain Jerry Cuomo says that the use of the blockchain just to track items by itself is meaningless, since for this purpose already there are other tools. But if there is a dispute, say, between the retailer and packer in the supply chain, companies useful to establish a common set of facts. The blockchain, in theory, created specifically for this purpose. But it is still in its infancy, he says. “Try to start some business with 20 companies, and you will find yourself in an office with 20 lawyers.” The IBM projects the components of the blockchain are often only a small part of a larger system. One of the most popular options — the “shadow register”, in which the system of the blockchain records the data along with existing systems, allowing customers to test cryptographic water.
One of the problems is difficult to keep the group together. Take Libra, cryptocurrency Facebook, which recently lost a quarter of participants. It quickly became an example of how difficult it is to force your opponent to play nice. It is too early to understand, will survive any such group or block chain will be a connecting link.
The company, Mary, Colu, seemed ideal for the blockchain. Digital currency is perhaps the most basic application of the blockchain, already lay at the core of his business. The user can obtain a digital coin for volunteering at a local nonprofit organization, and then use them in local stores. Companies would use coins to pay for taxes or water bills. Recently, when the government of tel Aviv wanted to build a line light rail, it has attracted Colu to extend discounts to businesses along the route. In Belfast there is a program of mental health support, which subsidizes yoga through local tokens.
Mary was one of the first followers of the blockchain involved in projects that tried to make bitcoin more useful. He wanted to create a set of tools for Ethereum, so that local authorities could create their own tokens, which can then be sold using a intermediary token called CLN. “We decided to launch a CLN at the peak of popularity of the cryptocurrency, says Meiri. We were so excited.” In the beginning of 2018 the initial offer coin Colu has raised $20 million from investors from around the world.
The movement quickly withered. First, uncertainty in US law for the sale of tokens has forced the company to return the money to the American investors. In other countries the rules relating to digital tokens, is also changing. According to Meiri, the company “lost a crazy amount of money”, struggling with many of the global rules. Although Colu planned to record data in a decentralized blockchains, she ultimately were responsible for the violation of any laws or regulations.
According to Meiri, a more serious problem was the technology. Ethereum was not the best platform for handling daily transactions of thousands of users and suppliers. “Too much for today’s technology,” says Meiri. His desire for a decentralized financial book are not compensated for the disadvantages. “With Amazon AWS you can work the same way as with any other platform for payments or rewards”.
According to Mary, when Colu signed a contract with several urban partners, a number of features of the blockchain become less attractive. He met with his lawyers and has developed a plan to repurchase issued coins. The unreleased coins will be converted into shares of the company.
But, Mary, for his part, still believes in a decentralized future. “I have no doubt that the blockchain will change the world’s financial system, he says. Just not yet time.”