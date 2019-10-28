As the clock affects health and what to do to adapt faster
A good night’s sleep — just what the doctor ordered. This is essential for physical recovery and productivity. And yet a year there are two time periods when for several days, and sometimes weeks, you have to live in razbalansirovat condition. We are talking about the transition from summer to winter time.
“Some post-Soviet and European countries has turned the clock shortly after midnight October 27. The United States will switch to winter time on 3 November. Be prepared for the fact that you will have, as it happens every time to remember which way the arrows (actually, an hour ago),” writes the Telegraph.
It would seem, from the first days we will get up an hour later (when your alarm sounds at 7:00, in the “old” time it will be 8:00), but it’s not so easy — many people are really disturbed sleep and break mode until the body gets used to the transition. And it’s not as simple as it seems. How the clock affects your health?
Joseph Gannon, 29 years old, psychologist and leading sleep specialist treatment for his disorder , said that sudden changes can be a cause for concern, although mainly affect people with underlying medical conditions.
“If you’re healthy, sleep well and young, it doesn’t mean that much,’ he says. — The clock can affect people who already suffer from insomnia, or under such conditions as sleep apnea”.
“Your rhythm is how your body regulates your status within 24 hours, this is considered a light day. For example, when people lived in caves, in the morning light got into the eye and it reduced the amount of hormone produced melatonin (a natural hormone that causes sleep). Then, when the sun goes down, melatonin levels in the body increase, and we begin to feel more tired”.
With a smaller amount of light at night, melatonin levels will probably be higher, as a result, you may feel more tired than usual. Gannon says that you may need a couple weeks to get rid of this feeling of lethargy.
“There are people-larks and people-owls. First in this period will have worse,” — said the expert.
What else is going on?
An increasing number of accidents fatal
The University of Colorado conducted a study of the relationship between the transfer clock and deaths related to traffic accidents, and found that on the Monday after the clock occurs 17-percent increase in such cases.
In 1999, researchers from Johns Hopkins University and Stanford analyzed 21 years of data on traffic fatalities from the National administration of safety of traffic of the USA and found a small increase in deaths on the roads. The number of fatal accidents increased from an average of 78,2 on any given Monday to 83.5 on the Monday after clocks going back.
“This abrupt change, says Gannon. — During the year, the seasons change fairly gradually. You start with the longest day of the year, and then every day after that is a little shorter and then a bit longer. When the transition takes place during the day, it’s much more serious.”
Specialist recommends to be especially careful on the roads in the evening, when all people tend to reduce the rate of reaction. After transition to winter time this condition is exacerbated.
There is a surge of heart attacks
A study conducted in 2012 by the University of Alabama at Birmingham, showed that heart attacks erupt after daylight saving time changes the circadian rhythm, sleep deprivation and even a small shock to the immune system.
“This sudden change, says Gannon, although he adds that there is probably no reason to worry if you have no diseases. — It could potentially affect your immune system, but your body will adapt to it, and all healthy people should be fine.”
May increase the risk of stroke
Some people may also be at risk to move a stroke, shows a study conducted in Finland — where the incidence of stroke is 8% higher within two days after the transfer hours. This is especially significant for people over 65 years or those with cancer.
“High levels of cortisol, the stress hormone associated with problematic sleep contributes to high blood pressure, enhancement of cardiovascular problems, heart attack, diabetes and stroke,” says the specialist.
More likely to develop depression
If you are sad to Wake up in the dark and leave work in the dark, you can feel some comfort knowing you are not alone. A study conducted by The Weather Channel and YouGov in 2014 showed that one in three people suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), often known as “winter depression”.
Symptoms may include anxiety, feeling of “eyes on the wet spot”, bad mood, loss of interest in normal activities and a low libido. According to the study, women are 40% more likely to experience symptoms than men.
Another study conducted in Denmark showed an increase in the diagnoses of depression by 8% during the month after the transfer hours.
Gannon finds this surprising: “Most people do not have enough sunlight. They usually work in the office, not on the street. And if you live where the weather is harsher, the days are grey, there is a decrease in temperature and the lack of sunlight, it may affect the likelihood of developing seasonal depression.”
Can increase headaches
Cluster headaches are considered the worst type of headache, and many describe them as excruciating stabbing and penetrating pain. For those who suffer this type of pain, this time of year can be especially difficult because cluster pain can be caused by weather and seasonal changes.
How to adapt to the clock
Cut the sugar, wine, gluten and dairy products
“All of this causes inflammation, which can lead to poor sleep,” says Dr. Nigma Talib, who advised to replace the wine pure liquor, such as gin or vodka (in moderation), and make your diet more vegetable.
Take your supplements
“It’s a great way to support hormonal balance, says Talib. — Poor intestinal health is associated with fatigue, so a good probiotic is a great option for the beginning.” Complexes of vitamins D, C, B and magnesium supplements are also good for reducing daily fatigue.
Eat fats
“Diets low in fat are not good for quality sleep, says Dr. Socher of Rocked. — Hormones are made from fat, and if we don’t get enough quality fat in the diet, the balance of certain hormones may be violated, which can contribute to fatigue”. So include in your diet avocados, oily fish, nuts and seeds.
Exercise
A study conducted at the University of Georgia, showed that sedentary but otherwise healthy adults who started to exercise moderately three times a week felt 65 percent less fatigue after six weeks.
Choose one of the 8-hour sleep
“It’s a myth, says Dr. Stanley. — Our need for sleep, like fingerprints, are completely individual. Somewhere between 4 and 11 hours is the norm. If you need only 5 hours, you will feel refreshed after 5 hours”. But how do you know that sleep enough?
“By 11 o’clock you start phase of the circadian rhythm. If you get enough sleep, you feel awake and energetic at that time”, — said the expert.
Some tips given by specialists edition gloucestershirelive.co.uk:
- Don’t sleep too long, your body needs a normal and stable mode, so to save time, bedtime and rise of a stable, even on weekends.
- Refuse a piercing alarm in favor of a natural sunrise.
- The first thing to do after waking up is to come closer to the light source.
- Try to go outside for 30 minutes at lunch time.
- Avoid the gadgets at least an hour before bedtime and use a weak blue light.