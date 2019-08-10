As the death of his beloved dog, Jennifer aniston was able to restore peace to her relationship with Justin Theroux
Jennifer aniston and Justin Theroux, despite attempts to maintain cordial relationship broke up not on a friendly note. It is unknown how long the mutual resentment, if not for the death of their dog Dolly.
2018. In mid-February in the life of a 49-year-old Jennifer aniston has been turning parting — actress again joined the ranks of Hollywood’s bachelorette. Together with Justin Theroux, they lived about seven years, and Jen was sure that after a painful “mistakes” of marriage with brad pitt — finally found the hero of his novel.
Theroux allegedly felt that the heart aniston is still imbued with love for pitt, and the man himself was not so bright as he wanted to see his wife.
The ex-lovers didn’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past, and ahead of the tabloids, declared:… we divorced but remain friends. It was the second mistake Jennifer: a good relationship with Justin, she could not be saved.
It is unknown what motivated Theroux, when, hardly recovered from the divorce, he began to expose the facts of their joint aniston life to the whole world. An interview on the “heart” of the details of the parting, and the hypocrisy on camera and attempt to put himself “abandoned hero” — all this is strongly condemned friends, Jennifer, but the actress delicately kept silent.
Theroux tried to win over not only the public, but relatives and ex-spouses. Married to Jen, he’d stay on the sidelines and showed no desire to bond with her friends, but after the divorce, met with them, while Jen wasn’t around.
It would seem that this story will never end: lost popularity Theroux actively huipil intimate life with the famous “brokenly” aniston and the star of “Friends” was not used to fight back, and so was defenseless and unarmed. Despite years of psychotherapy in the world of it — as was the case with pitt — prefer to “lay low”.
Since then, the ex-wife did not communicate, and their relationship was limited to the reports headlines. No phone calls, no e-mails or meetings — apparently, Jennifer wanted to forget another painful divorce in which everything went wrong again.
Her story deserves special attention. Went 2006. After the scandalous breakup of Jennifer aniston and brad pitt twelve months. The devastated actress, exhausted by the media attention, humiliating tabloid and the success of the “sex bomb” Angelina Jolie, visits one of the us shelters Pets.
There, among a dozen cells with abandoned dogs and cats, Jen notices a white German shepherd puppy Home… aniston is not alone: since it always accompanies the new friend that the actress was named after legendary country singer Dolly parton.
Probably shepherd Dolly was able to help a broken Jen and I shared with her difficult recovery after a divorce. Friends of the actress reported that after meeting with white this clever and beautiful aniston was noticeably better
Side by side with Dolly the actress has done the healing, and learned again to trust the world, along with a dog she adopted to your home a new man, Justin Theroux. He was a lover of animals, and is bribed Jen, despite their differences (Theroux did not seek to make the relationship officially, did not want to leave his native new York, and indeed was known as a playboy and gay).
And although Jennifer has not yet managed to become a mother, along with Justin they made three “children” — so the couple affectionately called their dogs that formed the company has grown Dolly.
Did Jennifer that it is a German shepherd, which she happened to notice in the shelter 13 years ago, will return to her quiet after the second divorce, and “heal” the relationship with the ex-spouse? Yes, it was a parting gift Dolly — aniston and Theroux, perhaps, would never have met if not for the attachment to the dog, which became their “child”.
Justin later wrote on his Instagram: “Today at sunset we bade farewell to the dead after the heroic battle our brave defender of the Dolly. She reached down, finally, her shield and sword. Will we all really miss you…”.
Friends Jennifer said that Dolly was the reason why ex-spouses have forgiven each other. The dog was sick for two months, and the whole time Jen and Justin were on the phone, forgetting the quarrels. Theroux, who is often accused of hypocrisy, understand that may soon permanently lose the “child” — and it was a pivotal realization in this story.
Justin ceased to circulate about Jennifer gossip, thanks to this ex-couple managed to talk and let each other go, this time without reproach and pain. Friends actress admitted that after that meeting at the funeral aniston became calmer and more confident.
This year life gave her a lot of insight: sources reported that at the initiative of Brad pitt in June, the ex-spouse had a conversation in which the actor admitted that he regrets their divorce. And two months later, Jen was able to come to terms with another ex.
Aniston’s friends believe that the actress is not ready for a new relationship. She needs time to figure things out and understand what she really wants, and what — or whom to seek.
In an interview with us Elle, Jennifer had admitted that they did not want to stay in a marriage based on fear. “I was afraid to be alone. Was afraid not to find the strength to cope with it and survive. To continue such relationship means to harm himself. Now I understand that they don’t need a man to feel happy,” said aniston.