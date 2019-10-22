As the holder of a green card to buy a home in the USA: user manual
The majority of people who received a U.S. visa, want to become permanent residents of the country, and many holders of green cards and still dream of their own house, but believe that their dream is unattainable.
Green card, officially known as permanent resident card (permanent resident card) is a document issued to an immigrant in accordance with immigration Law and citizenship. A green card gives the immigrant the rights, benefits and privileges of permanent residence in the United States, reminiscent of the Stilt.
Can a immigrant get a green card to buy a house in USA?
Yeah, the owner of a green card can buy a house in the United States. The ability to obtain a loan for housing of the card holder permanent resident is higher than that of the holder of a us visa because there was no question of his immigration status.
How to buy a house in USA, if you own a green card
The process of purchase of housing for permanent residents is about the same as for U.S. citizens. Typically, the steps are as follows:
- Determine how much you can spend on a house
- Get pre loan approval for your mortgage
- Find the right real estate agent
- Find a home
- Make offer
- Spend the rest of the house
- Provide the mortgage
- Get insurance and make utilities
- Close the deal
When residents move to the second step (getting a mortgage), they must provide the lender a valid green card (form I-551) and social security card. In addition to providing these documents to obtain mortgages in the U.S. will be very similar to the process of qualification of citizens.
Are there special mortgages for holders of green cards?
As in the case of immigrants of other status (the visa holder, the recipient of DACA, the asylum-seeker), in America, there are mortgages specifically designed for holders of green cards. Instead of a mortgage for a green card in the United States there are several options of mortgage lending. The question of how long will you live in the US, is not important (unlike mortgages for visa holders).
Mortgage options for holders of a green card
As the owner of a green card, you will have better access to mortgages, but the two main options available for non-us citizens, are your best bets.
Option 1. Home loans from banks
As in the case of holders of visas and other persons who are not U.S. citizens, holders of green cards can apply for a mortgage in such banks as Wells Fargo. But unlike visa holders, home buyers with permanent status will have more chances of getting approved. This is due primarily to the fact that your status will not expire and you will not leave the United States after the loan.
Option 2. Home loans FHA for holders of green cards
The rules allow legal resident aliens to apply for an FHA loan (Federal housing authority). There are two types — permanent and non-permanent residents-foreigners. Regardless of what status the applicant is adjudged, the FHA has procedures to document and verify status so a foreigner could apply for a loan. For foreigners residing in the country, FHA loans are provided on the same terms as U.S. citizens.
As in the case of mortgage loans the big banks, the chances of approval from the holders of green cards is much higher than that of resident aliens with irregular status.
What’s next?
If you live in the U.S. on a green card, your chances of buying a house one of the highest among immigrants. Your access to credit lines increases depending on resident status, but the process of buying a home will still require you some extra effort.
However, your dream of home ownership in the US is not as distant as it may seem. Just start!