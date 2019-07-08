As the house can make a person sick
Australian environmental scientist Nicole Bijlsma told how the house in which man lives, can cause him health problems. Harm capable of ordinary objects in space, writes the Daily Mail.
Nicole Bijlsma firmly believes that many of man used household products and practices harmful to health, cause cancer, disrupt hormone levels and lower IQ. Danger could be hiding in any room. For example, in the bathroom, it is important to monitor the formation of mold, which can begin to form after the surface remains wet for more than 48 hours. On these surfaces sit germs, and subsequently they can become toxic. When there is no fan in the bathroom to take a shower with the door fully open so that the moisture could spread to other parts of the house. Over time, mold can cause fatigue, lung problems, blurred brain and headaches.
Out in the living room and the whole house enough times a week. Dust can cause symptoms similar to symptoms of the common cold, for example, itchy eyes, runny nose and asthma. The expert also advises homeowners to check that the paint on their walls are not made of lead before starting renovation. Lead is associated with anemia, as well as learning and behavioral problems, including decreased concentration, change in motor development and low productivity in children.
One of the most common problems in the bedroom is the mattress. The expert recommends to air it in the sun three times a year and never placed directly on the floor. Also Bijlsma advised to use a water filter in the kitchen.