As the husk of the seeds affects the Appendix, explained by experts
Most frequently the surgeon with a diagnosis of appendicitis, get people at the age of 30-35 years, but this does not mean that in another age you are not facing this disease. Those who still managed to avoid surgery, diligently trying to avoid visiting surgeon, abandoning the use of seeds, namely husks from them, as well as small fruit and berries seeds. So dangerous are the seeds and husks for the man, and whether they contribute to the accumulation in the Appendix undigested food residues, tell the experts.
A team of Turkish doctors from Izmir conducted a large-scale study on the influence of the husks of sunflower seeds on the development of the inflammatory process in the Appendix. Specialists have studied 962 1 case of appendicitis among the patients who had previously undertaken surgery to remove the vermiform Appendix during the period from 2002 to 2009. From all studied the appendices, only eight contained the remains of undigested food and seeds. Only one of the operated about the removal of appendicitis the Appendix was discovered pits, which became the reason of the surgical intervention.
It is this study allowed the researchers to conclude that the cause of the inflammatory process in the Appendix is not in the bones, and in the individual characteristics of the human body. As well as some food and small husk of the seeds that accidentally swallowed by man, are not a cause for concern.