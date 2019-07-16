As the ICE agents track down and arrest immigrants
Two immigration officers parked near the house well before dawn. Their goal was Mexican, was convicted of drunk driving in 2015. He appeared on the street early in the morning.
“I stopped the car,” said the officer.
“I’m right behind you,” said the other and ordered the driver out of the car.
But the man they stopped was not the one they were looking for. However, he was also in the country illegally, so he was arrested.
The arrest last week near San Diego shows that the promise of President Donald trump to deport millions of illegal immigrants in the U.S. would be extremely difficult to implement, maybe even impossible. For ICE agents to find illegal immigrants is labor intensive and not always successful task.
The arrest of only one immigrant often requires several days of observation.
At the same time, ICE has a limited budget and a shortage of places for detention in custody. In addition, more and more law enforcement, especially in large cities, refuse to help the ICE within the growing movement of cities-“safe havens”, even more slowing the arrests of illegal immigrants.
Tactics ICE is in the spotlight amid immigration raids in 10 cities. On Monday, trump said that the operation was successful, although in these cities there were no signs of large-scale operations.
During the recent operations in San Diego officers have made 20 arrests in five days. They wore bulletproof vests with the inscription “ICE” on the back and used several unmarked SUVs, immediately ordering custody people off the phones to family and friends could track their movements.
An estimated 11 million people are undocumented, including 525,000 people have warrants for deportation and are considered fugitives from justice. Among those who are hiding from justice, included 2,000 people to be arrested during immigration raids, announced by trump.
According to officials, operations, ICE, targeting people with criminal records in the United States, leading to the arrest of about 30% immigrants, as well as to the detention of an unknown number of people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to the acting Director of ICE Matthew Albenza, operation ICE against families was even less successful, since they covered only about 10 percent.
ICE officials do not have orders that would allow them to enter the house, a fact which the defenders of the immigrants successfully promoted by encouraging people not to open the doors of their homes. For reasons of security officers in San Diego to stop a “knock and talk” and instead began to wait until people leave the house.
ICE is much cheaper and more efficient to pick up people in local prisons when they are arrested for non-immigration offenses. But a number of laws in the cities-“safe havens” sharply limited the cooperation of local authorities with Federal immigration authorities.
Before the RAID at the San Diego ICE agents had to create places for the detention of illegal immigrants. The Agency, which has made nearly 160,000 arrests in the previous fiscal year, is in the record of 53,000.
Therefore, the immigration authorities used the hotels where they were holding the family, pending when they are transferred or deported.
According to Albensi, families from Central America is usually delayed a week or two until the authorities issue travel documents and Charter or commercial flight to send them home.