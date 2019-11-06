As the man falls in love: the named 6 of these reasons
Many are convinced that men fall in love not as women.
There is a widespread belief that men are incapable of deep feelings. It is fundamentally wrong.
What makes a man fall in love? What kind of woman makes him lose his head?
The answer to this question trying to get to know women from around the world.
“A man falls in love when he feels that he may be with you superheroes. When he feels accepted, appreciated and understood, and knows that can make you happy, it’ll be yours,” explains relationship expert Bobbi Palmer (Bobbi Palmer).
Although men and women have the same emotions, men do fall in love differently. Researchers have found 6 main reasons why a man could love his beloved.
1. He is fascinated by it in General
Men become unarmed in front of a woman in General. Her looks, her personality, voice, laughter — when a man falls in love, he is fascinated by it completely.“This answer doesn’t sound very romantic, but the man falls in love when his feelings for a woman reach a critical mass. He spends time with her, sees that she is a kind, loving, loyal, funny, sexy, and all of these positive points reach a certain weight. One day he had a thought: “wow, I love this woman.” He may not know why, but the mind and heart, he begins to look at it deeper.”
Many people think that men like certain things in a woman. But it is not so, and the man begins to look for a woman with a certain hair type. The realization that he fell in love, usually comes spontaneously, after he gave her enough time.
When this happens, he falls in love with her as a whole, not in separate parts of her personality or body. This does not mean that all these little things don’t matter, they add up to the identity of the woman. But none of them is strong enough to influence his decision.
2. He is sure that will make her happy
You might think that the man falls in love with the woman who will make him happy. However, actually, the opposite is true.
When a man looks at a woman and feels that makes her happy, he continues in love with her again and again.
The feeling that he was needed in her life, the idea that he has power to make her happy, causes it to bind even more. If a man sees that he is able to make a certain woman happy, he knows she will reciprocate.
3. He sees how she is open to love
You probably have heard that women need to be available to become more attractive to men. But the truth is that men like women who are open to love and accept her.
For this woman needs to understand what qualities she looks for in a man and what she is.
What makes a man fall in love, actually, boils down to a deep emotional connection. When you can be open and vulnerable with the person you will soon fall in love. We can truly feel something, including love, only by removing the wall.
Women who take the idea of love and ready to be loved, universally admired men.
When a woman is very difficult and playing hard to get, a man can get tired of it.
Despite the fact that according to the media, we are all human, and people looking for company and intimacy. Men are more open to those women who are open to them.
4. The way she makes him feel
A man falls in love with a woman due to the feelings he causes. When he is around her and feels comfortable and happy, it is very easy to lose your head.
We all want to be around people who make us feel happy and loved. We are looking for warmth and love which can give us only some people. Men fall in love with a woman who makes them feel emotionally welcome and loved.
5. She loves life
What could be better for a man than to meet a woman who’s ready to accept life in all its manifestations?
For men it is important to find a partner who will fit into his life, not much violating its order. Men may stare at the expensively dressed, demanding women, but those are not the women they marry. The willingness to say, “Yes, I’ll try it”, whether it is an exotic fruit that he likes, or a new place that he wants to go, causing the man serious feelings.
It is very difficult to fall in love with the uncompromising woman. At the same time a zest for life and adventure makes women beautiful feet.
6. He feels the passion and the same goal in life.
A man falls in love with the passion and commitment of women and the passion and purpose that he feels in life when he is beside her. When he falls, it fills the passion, and the more passionately he feels, the more he loves her.
When women have a passion for life and the purpose to which it goes, the man is his life with her, what makes him fall in love.
This not only helps him bring order to his life, but also her enthusiasm and passion pushes him forward even when he wants to give up. Together they can share their plans for the future and to support each other. When a man feels that it’s his life, nothing he did for this woman.