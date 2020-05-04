As the pandemic coronavirus has affected the priorities of graduates when selecting a University
Spring is the traditional time when high school students decide where and how to continue their education. In a pandemic of global scale, the already difficult choice of the future profession, has become more complex. Therefore, many prospective first-year students planning to defer entry to University. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
This can cause substantial financial damage to the higher education system of the United States, which is completely switched to the virtual mode.
Virtual tours of College campuses — now is the only chance for students to learn about the University.
“You can consider the lecture hall, library, virtual to meet teachers, walk through the site and understand how the campus looks,” says the graduate of Tomi Zaganos.
Tom is a graduate from Chicago, and he, like the rest of the applicants received a reply from the College in mid-March. Usually students go personally to see each option. But the pandemic didn’t just rule it out, it influenced the selection of future first-year students in General.
“I had the option to go to University in new York, but because of the quarantine it is not the safest place in the world, I don’t even know if I could personally go there to study during the first year,” says Tom.
So Tom stopped at two universities close to home. So did Anika from Virginia. Her College is in the neighboring state.
“That’s about 6.5 hours away by car, is not enough. But my brother actually went to school in Oregon. My parents are happy, in which case they are able to get to my car,” says Anika Pristavec.
To study close to home one of the features of choosing the University under the influence of the pandemic.
“American students choose College in a radius of 300 km from home, that’s three hours away by car,” — said the chief editor of Princeton Review, Robert Franek.
Also every sixth applicant in the United States doubts that will learn where planned.
“17% of respondents think that they will have to change their plans for higher education. A third of this number are planning to do a gap year. The others are still thinking of applying, but they are not sure that you will be able to attend College, who chose first,” says Director of the Art and Science Group Year Slogans
The main reason of doubts — Finance. The parents of many students have lost work during the quarantine. A statement on Federal aid to students working on the principle that the earlier-filed — for-more. So usually they make out even in the winter.
“But we still urge you to issue statements to help. Also it is necessary to call each University and to explain that the financial situation of parents has changed and whether to revise the amount of financial assistance. All of this will have to spend a lot of time, but it’s worth it,” says Lindsay Barclay with the National network of access to higher education.
Colleges are to meet students, more than half moved the date up to which you have to pay for tuition. Typically, applicants must be determined prior to may 1, now many have an extra month.
“We try to be as flexible as possible — continued the deadline, have abolished fees for applying to the University, we have also relaxed the documentation requirements. Usually we are very strictly control how it should look like each form to be counted as an official document,” says David Berge from George Mason University.
Such efforts are not random and in normal times, the universities are fighting for students, and now even more so.
“Most of the colleges live at the expense of tuition and if they lose a hundred or a thousand freshmen this will have significant financial implications for the University,” says Franek.
Colleges say, for them and for students, this year will be more difficult than the financial crisis in 2008. Usually in colleges takes half of the graduates, this year’s freshmen will be much less.
