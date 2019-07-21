As the presence of a cat affect a person’s
Not all people treat cats the same way – some appreciate their favor, while others fear the problems that may arise when the content, especially if your home includes small children. Scientists from different countries made many studies of the impact of cats on the owners and watched a lot of positive moments. About it reports “LIBMA”.
Professional studies show that in people who are in your house cat reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, reduced risk of sudden death from heart attack by 30%. Most cats are positive beings, happy, loving caresses, games. Watching them together, caressing, playing with a fluffy ball, people relax, forget about problems, gets positive mental attitude. Dust and hair from pet, strengthen the immune system of childrenearly by teaching the body to deal with external stimuli.
But there are negative aspects in the content of cats: parasites, diseases, dangerous to humans; damage to furniture; allergic to wool someone from family members; cats love to scratch and bite. All this can “survive” if you love your pet. Treat the furry lump with the love, care and he will answer you the same.