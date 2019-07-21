As the presence of a cat affect a person’s

| July 21, 2019 | Science | No Comments

Not all people treat cats the same way – some appreciate their favor, while others fear the problems that may arise when the content, especially if your home includes small children. Scientists from different countries made many studies of the impact of cats on the owners and watched a lot of positive moments. About it reports “LIBMA”.

Как наличие кошки влияет на человека

Professional studies show that in people who are in your house cat reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, reduced risk of sudden death from heart attack by 30%. Most cats are positive beings, happy, loving caresses, games. Watching them together, caressing, playing with a fluffy ball, people relax, forget about problems, gets positive mental attitude. Dust and hair from pet, strengthen the immune system of childrenearly by teaching the body to deal with external stimuli.

But there are negative aspects in the content of cats: parasites, diseases, dangerous to humans; damage to furniture; allergic to wool someone from family members; cats love to scratch and bite. All this can “survive” if you love your pet. Treat the furry lump with the love, care and he will answer you the same.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.