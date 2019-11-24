As the principal psychological causes of excess weight

| November 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Not worth it to build a meal in the cult.

The stereotypes associated with food is one of the major psychological causes of excess weight.

Названа главная психологическая причина лишнего веса

This was reported by well-known nutritionist Svetlana FUS on his page in Instagram. According to her, there are so many families in which the process of eating is elevated to a cult.

“One of the main psychological causes of excess weight are the stereotypes associated with the food,” she wrote.

The nutritionist added that in families where food becomes a cult, there are such problems in several generations. But the inheritance is transmitted in a specific direction, not weight.

FUS made a list of things specific to these families:

Food has a special significance.
Created whole rituals associated with meals. The opportunity to discuss important topics and to intimacy appears only during meals.
In such families there is a rule of “clean plates” and food should be disposed of.
And the child gets used to the fact that it needs to be fed, regardless of the desires or needs.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr