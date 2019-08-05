As the principal psychological factor, not allowing you to lose weight
Proper nutrition and sport is important for weight loss, but more important is what the busy brain. US scientists have identified the main barrier to weight loss associated with psychological factors.
Scientists at Temple University under the auspices of the centre for the study of obesity reported that inexorable urge to snack or eat some dishes may be the main reason, which does not lose weight. People eat, feeling joyful and sad emotions, but often just on the machine, scientists have concluded.
“Studies show that many people can’t overcome his habit of always something is why and can not lose weight,” — said a leading expert of the study, Dr. Eddie Me.
The scientist said that with such affection to the taste and texture of food to fight. It is necessary to adjust the psychological aspect of food. Doctor Me considers it important to cultivate the habit of associating positive emotions with different events and meeting people and not with the absorption of products. The expert noted that “often this is enough to successfully lose weight”.