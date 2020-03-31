As the quarantine changed Los Angeles: amazing photo
Coronavirus is spread worldwide, in the USA, measures were taken to contain and prevent dissemination of the disease caused by a virus. How life has changed in Los Angeles (CA) after the introduction of quarantine shown in the video “voice of America”.
March 19, in California was put on lockdown. People should stay in their homes, unless necessary for important trips. Among the important visits included a trip to the grocery store, gas station, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, banks and Laundry machines.
Despite the seemingly stringent restrictions, there are a number of exceptions, said the Governor of California Gavin Newsom.
“Grocery stores will open, he said. — We will make sure that people have received critical medical supplies. Californians can still go for a walk with the kids, not forgetting the required distance (2 m) in relation to other people. Also people can still walk their dogs.”
This Directive also does not apply to critical infrastructure such as food and agriculture, health, transport, energy and financial services.
The popular beach of Santa Monica is always full of vacationers and tourists.
Now it is difficult to learn, because people not at all.
Due to quarantine measures, people do not dare to go out even on the street, not to go to the beach to relax.
Even one of the most popular places among tourists — I the Boulevard was deserted.
To travel by cars Californians are not in a hurry, only for the most necessary.
According to the latest data at 31 March total number of cases in the USA exceeded $ 164 000. However, officials believe that due to the lack of test sets and a relatively small number of people tested, the number of infections is much higher.
In Los Angeles was almost 2, 500 cases of infection with coronavirus, 44 people died.
The calculation of the global statistics on the coronavirus, which is maintained by Johns Hopkins University shows that the total number of cases worldwide is more than 800 000, with nearly 40 000 people died.
