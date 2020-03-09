As the risk of developing coronavirus and die from it depends on gender and age
A few months after revealing the first of the sick with coronavirus, scientists and doctors have done a fairly extensive insights about this infection and its laws. Apparently, the disease differently affects men, women and children, and the elderly. What is the difference, says the BBC.
All available information comes from extensive research conducted by the Chinese Centers for disease control.
It was attended by 44 000 people. The study showed that the virus claimed the lives of 2.8% of infected men and 1.7% of women.
Children and adolescents died of 0.2%. But among people older than 80 years, this figure is almost 15%.
Is it true that women and children are sick less often coronavirus?
There are two ways of interpreting the research results: group less likely to become infected, or their bodies to better cope with the virus.
“Usually when a new virus infects too is a crucial point,” says Dr. Bharat of Pankhania from the University of Exeter.
This is because the virus, which nobody has faced, no one has immunity.
Although in the early stages of the outbreak, children are less likely to be infected with the virus.
“One of the reasons that we have not observed so many cases of coronavirus in children, is that from the beginning of the outbreaks parents to keep children away from sick,” said Dr. Nathalie McDermott of king’s College London.
What saves lives?
You may be surprised by this difference between mortality in men and women from the coronavirus, but scientists are not. The same situation is observed in the case of a wider range of infections, including influenza.
Part of the reason that the health of men are worse than women because of lifestyle choices. For example, due to Smoking.
“Smoking damages the lungs, so smokers lose,” says Dr. McDermott.
In China this can be a particular problem where, according to estimates, Smoking and 52% of men, compared to only 3% of women.
But there are differences in how the infection reacts the immune system of men and women.
“The women and men of different immune reactions. Women suffer more from autoimmune diseases. There is strong evidence that women have better produce antibodies during vaccination against influenza,” says Professor Paul hunter University of East Anglia.
Is there an increased risk for pregnant women?
The official answer is no, but experts have doubts. Pregnancy really changes the body, including weakening the immune system. Due to this, a woman’s body is not fighting with the fetus in the womb, but it also makes women more vulnerable to infection. Pregnant women are more likely to die from flu than non-pregnant women of the same age.
However, the UK government argues that there are “obvious indications” that pregnant women often suffer from coronavirus.
“This statement is based on data from only nine pregnant women, so I don’t think you can relax, says Professor hunter. — If it were my wife, I would have forced her to be extra careful, wash hands, etc.”
Can coronavirus to pick up children, and what are the symptoms?
Yes, they can be infected with a coronavirus, among infections infants a few days old.
Information about the symptoms Covid-19 in children is very limited, but they seem to lungs — fever, runny nose and cough.
You might expect that young children will be cheering harder: this is true in the case of influenza, when children under 5 years (especially children younger than 2 years) are at high risk of complications.
There were some cases with complications in children. Those who have other health problems such as weakened immune system or severe asthma, have a greater risk.
But in General, the virus in children have been mild.
Why is the coronavirus — a deadly infection?
Coronavirus begins with fever and cough, are symptoms that many of us face in the winter. But the virus can cause an excessive reaction of the immune system. One of the most severe symptoms is acute respiratory distress syndrome caused broad inflammation in the lungs.
Inflammation is how the body signals that it is time to fight the infection. It is a complex process in the whole body.
“Inflammation is a normal reaction balancing, but if something goes wrong, people die. says Dr. Pankhania. — Virus gives start to cascade inflammation of organs, and highly inflamed bodies can’t do what they are supposed to”.
Therefore, the lungs cannot deliver enough oxygen into the blood and evacuate carbon dioxide. This can cause the kidneys will no longer clean the blood and damaged intestinal mucosa.
“The virus triggers a massive inflammation that the body can not stand… occurs multiple organ failure,” adds Dr. Pankhania.
And if the immune system is not able to curb the virus, it will eventually spread to every cell of the body and can cause even more damage to the inflamed organs.
Why old people to die?
This is the result of a combination of two factors: a weak immune system in the first place and weaker in the whole organism.
We know that our immune system weakens with age.
“The quality of the antibodies that you produce when you are over the age of 70 years, much worse than when you’re 20,” says Professor hunter.
Scientists suggest that older men may be more prone to widespread inflammation, which can be fatal.
In addition, throughout life, bodies wear out, and we therefore carry a worse infection.
“If you are 95 years old, and her kidneys are functioning at 60% and then you load them with anything else, they cease to function at the level necessary for life,” says Dr. McDermott.
